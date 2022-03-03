Baseball
MLB, union meet, discuss next step
NEW YORK — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 11/2 hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.
Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session.
The players’ association executive board held a conference call later Thursday. There was no known decision on the timing of the next negotiating session.
Football
NFL suspends all COVID protocols
The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.
In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.
Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.
Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue “reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo.
Soccer
U.S. women commit $2.5M for loans
As the union for national team players works out the details of a historic equitable pay agreement with U.S. Soccer, the players are looking to expand their influence into programs that benefit other women.
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association on Thursday announced a new initiative with the nonprofit Kiva, committing $2.5 million in no-fee, no-interest loan capital to more than 400 small businesses — with a focus on women and underserved communities.
U.S. women to play Uzbekistan in April: The U.S. women’s national team will play a pair of matches against Uzbekistan next month in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The games will be the first time the United States has faced Uzbekistan, ranked No. 45 in the world.
Turner to miss second straight game: Goalkeeper Matt Turner will miss New England’s second straight Major League Soccer game, leaving his status unclear for the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers.
Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone WC playoff: Ukraine wants to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland, FIFA said, amid a shutdown in domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia.
UEFA bars Belarus from hosting games: UEFA barred all Belarus teams from hosting international soccer games, though they could still be expelled from European competitions for joining Russia’s war on Ukraine.
German federation raided: The German soccer federation’s premises were raided by prosecutors investigating possible financial misconduct. The federation, known as the DFB, said the investigation concerns “irregularities in a contract with a media agency”.
Briefly
Basketball: Nets swingman Joe Harris will have more surgery on his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season. ... Rick Pitino said he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland job. ... Syracuse forward Benny Williams will miss the rest of his freshman season because of a lower-body injury. ... Arizona State women’s coach Charli Turner Thorne is retiring after 25 years. ... Virginia dismissed women’s coach Tina Thompson after four seasons.
Hockey: The Capitals will be the Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season.
Motor sports: Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that Russia “will not have a race” in the future. ... Formula One champion Max Verstappen signed a new deal that keeps him at Red Bull to 2028.
Golf: Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. ... Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and rushed home to Ohio, arriving in time to be at his mother’s side when she died of cancer. ... Chase Seiffert shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead with Michael Kim. ... Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. ... Daniel Gavins shot a 7-under 64 to lead the Kenya Open by one stroke.
Tennis: The WTA Tour has agreed to a multi-year, multimillion-dollar title sponsorship deal with Hologic, a medical technology company. ... France is easing its vaccination rules later this month, which could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at this year’s French Open. ... Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked female, pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open citing a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open.
Doping: Three Russian wrestlers, Daria Leksina, Aleksey Shchekov, and Elena Vostrikova, were suspended by the International Testing Agency because of doping cases dating back 10 years.
Paralympics: Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus.
Legislation: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics.
