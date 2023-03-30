Baseball
Minor leaguers reach labor deal with MLB
NEW YORK — Minor league players reached a historic initial collective bargaining agreement with MLB on Wednesday that will more than double player salaries.
As part of the five-year deal, MLB agreed during the contract not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120.
The sides reached the agreement two days before the start of the minor league season and hours after a federal judge gave final approval to a $185 million settlement reached with MLB last May of a lawsuit filed in 2014 alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws.
Union staff recommended approval, and about 5,500 minor leaguers were eligible to cast ballots. MLB teams must also vote to approve and were likely to do so over the next week.
Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.
Guardians complete deals with Gimenez, Stephan: Cleveland signed All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez to a seven-year, $106.5 million contract and completed a four-year deal with reliever Trevor Stephan.
Hoerner finalizes deal with Cubs: Nico Hoerner finalized a $35 million, three-year contract with the Cubs.
Braves’ Fried strains hamstring: Atlanta left-hander Max Fried felt pain in his left hamstring while running over to cover first base and exited the game against Washington.
Phillies place Harper on IL: Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list by Philadelphia as he recovers from reconstructive elbow surgery.
Verlander on IL with muscle strain: The Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle.
Clemson retiring Leggett’s No. 7: Clemson is retiring the No. 7 of former coach Jack Leggett, who reached the College World Series six times in his 22 seasons.
Basketball
Iowa’s Clark wins Player of the Year
DALLAS — Caitlin Clark has put together one of the greatest individual seasons in NCAA history with eye-popping offensive numbers.
Clark was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball Player of the Year. She received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Voting was done before March Madness began.
“It’s a huge honor,” Clark said. “I picked a place that I perfectly fit into and that’s allowed me to show my skill set. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean something. It’s not the reason you play basketball, it’s just something that comes along with getting to do what you love.”
Indiana’s Moren named Coach of the Year: Indiana’s Teri Moren was honored as the AP women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the first time she has won the award. She received 12 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week.
Colorado extends Payne: JR Payne received a five-year contract extension after leading the Colorado women to their first Sweet 16 appearance in 21 years.
Skinn hired by George Mason: Tony Skinn, who helped lead 11th-seeded George Mason to the Final Four as a player in 2006, was hired to coach the men’s team.
Southern finds men’s coach: Southern University’s men’s program has a new leader. The school welcomed new head coach Kevin Johnson to the fold.
Miller declares for draft: Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA.
Randle out with sprained ankle: Knicks forward Julius Randle will miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained left ankle, and his availability for the playoffs is in doubt.
Briefly
Football: Wide receiver DeAndre Carter signed with Las Vegas, and the Raiders also re-signed guard Alex Bars. ... The Falcons added depth at receiver by signing Scotty Miller to a one-year contract. ... Former Nebraska coach Frank Solich and his family will be honored during the Huskers’ spring game.
Soccer: The latest ruling in a sexual abuse scandal in Haitian soccer saw a FIFA life ban for senior official Rosnick Grant upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. ... Argentina is capable of hosting the Under-20 World Cup in place of Indonesia, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said though no decision has been announced.
Hockey: Wisconsin filled its men’s head coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State.
Court: Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Golf: Rose Zhang shot a 7-under 65 to set another record and take a five-shot lead at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Tennis: Tennis umpire Fabian Carrero from the Dominican Republic was handed a lifetime ban for manipulating the scoring of matches in 2019.
Olympics: Criticism by European governments of the push to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes into world sports before the 2024 Paris Games was called “deplorable” by IOC president Thomas Bach.
Paralympics: The International Paralympic Committee has no plans to review the status of Russia for months after the IOC laid out its preferred formula for Russian athletes to return to competition.
Track and field: American Lashinda Demus was formally reallocated the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles for the 2012 London Games by the International Olympic Committee.
