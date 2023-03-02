Motor sports
FIA joins others to fight online abuse
Motorsport’s governing body will attempt to drive out online hate speech and abuse by collaborating with other affected groups.
The FIA said it has support from the European Commission, motorcyling’s governing body, and Professional Game Match Officials Limited — the body responsible for match officials in English professional soccer — to tackle the problems.
The FIA revealed its strategic approach in a white paper on Thursday that “sets out the sustained and collaborative approach the FIA will adopt in confronting online toxicity,” it said in a statement.
The document called “A Strategic Response To Online Hate Speech In Sport” has drawn on expertise from industry experts and government institutions. It was presented to the FIA’s 241 member clubs and also shared at a World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on Thursday ahead of the season-opening Formula One race on Sunday.
Across the European Union, 80% of people surveyed had encountered online hate, and 40% of respondents claimed they were left frightened or threatened, the white paper said.
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who is the only Black driver in F1, has been the victim of online abuse.
Mercedes, the FIA and F1 in 2021 issued a joint statement condemning the racist abuse aimed at Hamilton following the Mercedes driver’s crash with rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.
After crashing late in the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2021, F1 driver Nicholas Latifi was subjected to online abuse and death threats and hired a bodyguard on a day trip to London.
Hamilton urged social media companies to do more to stop the spread of online abuse after Latifi’s abuse.
Soccer
Premier League urged to review Newcastle deal
GENEVA — The Premier League was urged Thursday to review a legally binding promise made by the owners of English soccer club Newcastle in 2021 that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was separate from the country’s government.
An American court document filed by lawyers for Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a case against the PGA Tour revealed this week claimed the Public Investment Fund should be regarded as “a foreign state.”
The document appeared to contradict a legal assurance accepted by the Premier League when a protracted takeover of Newcastle was completed in October 2021 with PIF having an 80% ownership stake.
At that time, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the BBC in an interview the Saudi state would not control Newcastle and, if this was proved untrue, “we can remove the consortium as owners.”
Human rights group Amnesty International, which campaigned against the takeover deal, said Thursday it should be looked at again.
Gunmen threaten Messi: Gunmen threatened Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket in the city of Rosario, owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.
Antetokounmpo, Forsberg join Nashville
ownership: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Predators forward Filip Forsberg joined the ownership group of MLS’s Nashville SC.
Briefly
Basketball: LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot. ... Thunder forward Kenrich Williams will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his left wrist. ... Former Iowa State player Caleb Grill said he has been battling mental illness and regrets what led to his dismissal. ... Texas officials raised interim coach Rodney Terry’s salary to more than $800,000 this season. ... Lindsay Whalen resigned as Minnesota’s women’s coach after a third straight losing season.
Court: Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men pleaded not guilty in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. ... Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to the NFL scouting combine after turning himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer.
Hockey: Three-time Olympian Brianna Decker announced her retirement from the United States national hockey team. ... Boston signed All-Star forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension. ... The Golden Knights acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick from Columbus. ... The Bruins acquired winger Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit.
Golf: Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 for a three-stroke lead at the Women’s World Championship.
Tennis: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Championships.
Doping: Katerina Nash, a mountain biker and cross-country skier who represented the Czech Republic in two Winter and three Summer Olympics, avoided a four-year doping sanction after minute traces of a banned substance showed up in her system. Authorities determined the substance got there through her skin during the messy struggles she faced in forcing medicine drops down the throat of her ailing dog, a Vizsla named Rubi.
Skiing: American downhill racer Travis Ganong announced his retirement after this season.
Obituary: Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, has died. He was 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.