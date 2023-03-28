Football
No booth reviews for roughing the passer
PHOENIX — There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL’s roughing the passer rule.
The league’s 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call. It was one of several potential changes discussed at the league’s annual meetings on Tuesday.
Rich McKay — the NFL’s Competition Committee chairman — said the league’s brief 2019 experiment that allowed replay booth review of pass interference calls weighed heavily in the process. The rule was reversed in 2020 and highlighted the tricky nature of reviewing judgment calls on the field.
The list of changes was relatively minor. Among them: Tightening rules on helmet blows by eliminating the “butt, ram, spear” language that McKay said allowed several players to escape fines.
Also, most NFL players now have a new choice when selecting their jersey number — zero.
All players — excluding offensive and defensive linemen — can now select No. 0 if they choose.
Offensive linemen are still limited to the numbers between 50 and 79 while defensive linemen can select any number from 50 to 79 or 90 to 99.
One of the more interesting rules suggestions was tabled. The Eagles had submitted a proposal that would permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play — a fourth-and-20 attempt from the kicking team’s 20-yard line — in lieu of an onside kickoff attempt.
McKay said that historically, onside kicks have about a 13-14% success rate, but that number was down to 4% during the 2022 season.
Also of note: The use of the guardian cap — a padded addition that fits over a regular football helmet — will be expanded during the preseason to include running backs and fullbacks. Last season, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends used the cap.
The cap’s use will also be expanded to the regular season during practices that include contact.
Two groups submit bids for Commanders: A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have formally submitted fully financed bids for the Washington Commanders.
ESPN reported both bids came in at Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price.
Olympics
Lawmakers back Paris surveillance law
PARIS — A proposed French law for the 2024 Paris Olympics that critics contend will open the door for privacy-busting video surveillance technology in France and elsewhere in Europe passed an important hurdle on Tuesday with lawmakers overwhelmingly voting for it.
The bill will legalize the temporary use of so-called intelligent surveillance systems to safeguard the Paris Games, which run next year from July 26-Aug. 11, and the Paralympics that follow. The systems combine cameras with artificial intelligence software to flag potential security concerns, such as abandoned packages or crowd surges. Human operators would decide whether action is needed.
French authorities insist the surveillance wouldn’t involve facial recognition. Supporters of the bill argue that the technology could help avert disasters like the deadly crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people during Halloween festivities in South Korea in October.
“It’s not about recognizing ‘Mr. X’ in a crowd,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told National Assembly lawmakers last week when they were debating the measures. “It’s about recognizing situations.”
The Senate overwhelmingly approved the draft in January, by 245 votes to 28. The National Assembly followed suit Tuesday with a 400-93 vote that the French government’s sports minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, hailed as “an essential step.”
The draft is now slated for further fine-tuning by assembly members and senators before its final adoption, expected in April.
IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return: The International Olympic Committee recommended that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to competition under a neutral status as long as they have no military links. But the IOC, facing increased pressure to ban Russia and Belarus from the Paris Olympics because of the war in Ukraine, held off on deciding whether they can compete at next year’s Summer Games.
Hundreds of fencers protest against letting Russians compete: More than 300 fencers, including nine medalists from the last Olympics in Tokyo, signed an open letter urging the sport’s governing body and the International Olympic Committee not to allow Russian fencers to compete while the war in Ukraine continues.
Briefly
Baseball: Andres Gimenez agreed to terms on a long-term contract with the Guardians. ... The Brewers outrighted infielder Keston Hiura to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.
Basketball: Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back.
Soccer: Julie Ertz was named to the U.S. roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland after taking time off for the birth of her son.
Hockey: Longtime Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice but hinted his stellar career could be winding down after 15 years.
Court: Dennis John Hernandez, the brother of Aaron Hernandez, is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut.
Tennis: Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to 12 matches and delivered at least 10 aces for the fourth straight outing while beating Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-0 at the Miami Open.
