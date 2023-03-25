Football
Sea Dragons win fourth straight game
ORLANDO — The Seattle Sea Dragons overcame a slow start to beat the Orlando Guardians 26-19 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games.
With 1:35 remaining in the game, Seattle cornerback Antione Brooks forced Orlando running back Devin Darrington to fumble the ball, which was recovered by Sea Dragons cornerback Rojesterman Farris.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Guardians got the ball back and had two quick completions to get to Seattle’s 35-yard line with 17 second left. The Sea Dragon’s defense then force three straight incompletions to end the game.
Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Blake Jackson had six catches for 79 yard and a touchdown and Juwan Green had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Packers re-sign Wilson: Green Bay continued assisting its special-teams unit by re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson.
Golf
Scheffler, McIlroy advance in Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy survived matches that went the distance Saturday morning and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Scheffler, who has reached the championship match in both appearances at Austin Country Club, looked to be headed home when J.T. Poston built a 3-up lead on him through 14 holes.
Poston botched the 15th and conceded the hole, Scheffler squared the match with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, and he won with a par on the 18th.
Poston’s approach to the 18th came up just short, and the gallery cheered when it began to roll off the false front into the rough. The cheer was even louder when Poston’s 5-foot par putt lipped out and kept the match from going extra holes.
McIlroy, who won in 2015, was 1 up and had 7 feet for birdie on the 17th, presumably to close out the match, only for Herbert’s 30-foot birdie putt to swirl more than 360 degrees around the cup and drop. That meant McIlroy had to make his putt to stay in the lead, and he poured it in.
On the final hole, McIlroy took the aggressive play with driver that set up a simple pitch to 3 feet, a putt that was conceded for a 2-up victory.
Hojgaard, Stevens tied for lead: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark played bogey-free for a 6-under 66 and shared the lead with PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens (68) in the Corales Punta Cana Championship.
They were at 14-under 202, one shot ahead of a large group that included 36-hole leader Matt Wallace of England, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Tyler Duncan, who won his only PGA Tour title at Sea Island in 2019.
Kappe leads in South Africa: Alexander Knappe overtook fellow German Nick Bachem to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Jonsson Workwear Open as he chases a first European tour title.
Knappe moved to 17 under par overall after collecting eight birdies in his third-round, 7-under 65 at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg.
Basketball
New Mexico St. hires Hooten as coach
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State hired longtime Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten to try to restore a program that was shut down in the middle of the season after one player was involved in a fatal shooting and another accused teammates of hazing.
Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia called Hooten, who had a 261-169 record in 13 seasons at Sam Houston, a tremendous fit and someone who can build hard-nosed, defensive-minded teams.
Cincinnati women hire Merriweather: Cincinnati hired former Memphis coach Katrina Merriweather as its new women’s coach. Merriweather, who starred for the Bearcats from 1997-01, helped the team reach four consecutive postseason tournaments in her time at the school.
Briefly
Baseball: Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has a low-grade lat strain, putting the two-time All-Star at risk of starting the season on the IL.
Hockey: San Jose signed defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year contract after his final college season at Harvard ended. The Sharks traded a 2024 third-round pick to Anaheim last month to acquire the rights to Thrun.
Court: Former soccer star Robinho was ordered to hand over his passport while Brazilian judicial authorities determine whether he should serve his nine-year sentence for rape in Brazil. Robinho was convicted in Italy in 2017 for his part in the group sexual assault in Milan. Italy’s top court upheld the Brazilian’s sentence in 2022.
Horse racing: Ushba Tesoro produced a remarkable run to come from the back of the field under jockey Yuga Kawada and win the $12 million Dubai World Cup for Japan.
Olympics: Mexico declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required. Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics had earlier been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.
Figure skating: Shoma Uno prevailed in a quad showdown in the free skate to become the first Japanese man to defend his title at the world championships. Uno attempted five quadruple jumps and landed all of them except the quad salchow which he under-rotated for a total of 301.14 points.
