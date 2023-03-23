Track and field
Transgender athletes banned, rules tightened
Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.
In a pair of decisions expected to stoke outrage, the World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track.
Another set of updates, for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), could impact up to 13 current high-level runners, WA President Sebastian Coe said. They include Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 meters, who has been barred from that event since 2019.
Semenya and others had been able to compete without restrictions in events outside the range of 400 meters through one mile but now will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible.
Coe conceded there are no easy answers on this topic, which has turned into a societal lightning rod involving advocates who want people assigned female at birth to be able to compete on even footing and others who don’t want to discriminate against transgender and DSD athletes.
Leaders stymie Russian path to Olympics: Track and field leaders signaled that it will be nearly impossible for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in that sport at the Paris Olympics next year if the Ukraine war continues.
The World Athletics Council kept its ban on Russian athletes in international events in place “for the foreseeable future,” a move that goes directly against the IOC’s efforts to find a way for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in upcoming events.
World Athletics will form a working group to determine under what conditions Russians might return to international competition, but for now, there is no apparent pathway.
Soccer
FIFA sets date to pick 2027 Women’s WC host
ZURICH — FIFA set a timeline Thursday to pick the 2027 Women’s World Cup host, giving would-be candidates one month to join the contest ahead of a vote in May next year.
Brazil, South Africa and a co-hosting project by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have previously said they want to bid for the tournament.
FIFA said its ruling council — a 37-member global group chaired by the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino — will select up to three bids late in the campaign for a vote by more than 200 member federations.
The decision will be made at the FIFA Congress on May 17 next year at a venue not yet announced.
UEFA to investigate Barcelona: Barcelona is facing a new legal threat from UEFA, including a possible Champions League ban, because of its payments of millions of dollars to a company linked to a Spanish refereeing official.
The European soccer body asked for an investigation into the matter, which is already being pursued by prosecutors in Spain.
Netherlands players out with viral infection: Five players in the Netherlands squad to face World Cup finalist France in European Championship qualifying were sent home after contracting a viral infection.
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt along with Sven Botman, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen all left the training camp.
Kane breaks Rooney’s scoring record: Harry Kane broke Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team. Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a European Championship qualifier against Italy.
Ronaldo sets appearance record: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the most-capped player in men’s international soccer, scoring twice in a 4-0 rout of Liechtenstein in 2024 European Championship qualifying.
Krieger to retire: Ali Krieger announced her impending retirement. She will finish out the season with Gotham in the NWSL.
Briefly
Baseball: Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation. ... Adam Wainwright will begin what’s slated to be his final season on the IL with a groin injury. ... Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder.
Basketball: Southern University’s men’s program is looking for a new leader after the school announced that Sean Woods would not be returning as coach. ... Kim English was named Providence’s new men’s coach, ending a fast search by first-year athletic director Steve Napolillo that was created after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.
Football: The Bears signed linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year contract. ... The 49ers signed defensive lineman Austin Bryant to a one-year contract. ... Cornerback Duke Shelley signed with the Raiders. ... Darlington Raceway signed Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall to a NIL deal for a second straight year.
Hockey: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong was selected as Canada’s general manager for the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Finland and Latvia.
Golf: Darren Fichardt and Martin Vorster shared the lead at the Jonsson Workwear Open after opening with 8-under 64s.
Gymnastics: The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation published a “Gymnasts 2028” strategy to better protect athletes from harassment and abuse, investigate complaints, prosecute disciplinary cases and monitor national federations.
Figure skating: Defending titleholder Shoma Uno of Japan edged American teen Ilia Malinin to lead the men’s short program at the world championships.
