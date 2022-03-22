Tennis
Barty retires at 25, won 3 Grand Slams
BRISBANE, Australia — World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.
Barty said in an emotional video posted on social media: “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.”
The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title.
“It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say,” Barty told her former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua in the video interview. “But I’m so happy, and I’m so ready.
“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.”
Nadal out injured at least a month: Rafael Nadal will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a rib injury, putting in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months. Nadal said he underwent exams after arriving in Spain and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs.
Baseball
Judge asks for $21M in arbitration
TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees reached agreements on one-year contracts with 10 of their 11 players eligible for arbitration and exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million and was offered $17 million.
New York reached agreements Tuesday with outfielder Joey Gallo, second baseman Gleyber Torres, left-hander Jordan Montgomery, right-hander Jameson Taillon, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, right-hander Chad Green, left-hander Wandy Peralta, right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga, infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar, right-hander Clay Holmes and catcher Kyle Higashioka.
Guardians, Bieber reach deal: Cleveland ace Shane Bieber avoided salary arbitration when he agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract.
Ruf receives two-year deal: Outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a $6.25 million, two-year contract with San Francisco.
Acuna still rehabbing knee: Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t see game action in spring training as it becomes increasingly likely he will miss at least the first month of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL in his right knee.
MLB, players agree to keep ghost runner: Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, MLB and the players’ association reached a tentative agreement to keep the rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.
Football
Armstead says he’s signing with Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Terron Armstead has become the Miami Dolphins’ latest big free agent move, announcing Tuesday night that he’s joining the team after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Armstead instantly becomes the presumed starter at left tackle for the Dolphins. A person with knowledge of the agreement said Armstead will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $75 million, with about $44 million guaranteed.
Vikings agree with Smith: Za’Darius Smith agreed to a three-year contract worth $42 million with Minnesota.
Reed joining Packers: Defensive tackle Jarran Reed says he’s heading to Green Bay.
Tennessee willing to work with Titans on new stadium: Gov. Bill Lee said his administration is “willing to work” with the Tennessee Titans as they plan for a new stadium but held off committing to any specific dollar amount that the state could help to fund the project.
Briefly
Basketball: The NBA fined Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 for confronting a fan and throwing the person’s cellphone. ... The NBA fined Minnesota guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation. ... The NBA fined Golden State forward Draymond Green $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official. ... Julius Randle was penalized $40,000 by the NBA for directing hostile language at a referee. ... Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill and Samford athletic director Martin Newton were added to the NCAA men’s basketball committee. ... SMU coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement after six seasons. ... Maryland formally introduced Kevin Willard as its new coach. ... South Carolina and Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris have reached a five-year deal. ... Dennis Gates was hired by Missouri. ... Tulsa named Eric Konkol its new men’s basketball coach.
College: The National College Players Association announced it filed a federal complaint that claims NCAA Division I schools are violating the civil rights of Black basketball players and major college football players to the Office for Civil Rights in the Education Department. The NCPA says NCAA rules prohibiting schools from compensating athletes disproportionately impacts Black students.
Soccer: The owner of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is among the bidders for Premier League club Chelsea as part of the accelerated search for a new owner.
Golf: Oakland Hills Country Club, reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month, has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051.
Doping: Olympic weightlifting champion Nijat Rahimov was stripped of his 2016 gold medal and banned for eight years for doping.
