Football
Seahawks release DT Woods
In a move that continues to reshape their defensive line — a stated goal of the offseason — while also creating some needed salary cap space, the Seahawks announced Monday night that they have released veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.
The move saves $3.67 million against the cap, space that helps Seattle fit in some of the contracts of recent players it has signed.
After re-signing quarterback Drew Lock to a contract worth up to $4 million in 2023 but before accounting for the contracts of safety Julian Love and linebacker Devin Bush, Seattle was listed with just $2.2 million in effective cap space by OverTheCap.com, which accounts for including money that will be needed to pay for draft picks.
Woods, who turns 36 next week, signed a two-year contract before last season that was due to pay him a non-guaranteed base salary of $3.25 million for 2023. Seattle will incur a dead cap hit of $1.75 million for Woods in 2023.
Woods is the third veteran defensive lineman Seattle has released in the past week, joining Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson.
Hightower retires: Dont’a Hightower is making a quiet exit to a memorable career with the New England Patriots.
The veteran linebacker, who did not play last season, announced his retirement in an essay posted on the Players’ Tribune website.
It ends a decade-long run in New England that began with the Patriots selecting him 25th overall in the 2012 draft. It included three Super Bowl rings (2014, 2016, 2018) and a pair of Pro Bowl selections (2016, 2019). He also was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016.
Free agent signings: The Falcons signed wide receiver Mack Hollins to a $2.5 million, one-year deal. ... The Vikings agreed to a new contract with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. ... The Bills signed running back Damien Harris to a one-year contract. ... The Steelers signed longtime Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Soccer
Manchester United bidders to make offers
MANCHESTER, England — After a series of high level meetings last week, a second round of bids to buy Manchester United are due Wednesday.
Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani toured Old Trafford and the club’s training ground last Thursday, meeting with United executives. Jim Ratcliffe held talks with the Premier League club on Friday and was pictured being greeted by chief executive Richard Arnold. American investment firm Elliott Management has also held meetings with a view to providing capital for takeover bids or other finance options.
Indicative offers were submitted to American merchant bank Raine last month, with Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe confirming their intention to buy out the Glazer family, the current owners of United.
The next stage of the process included a closer look at United’s business and meetings with key executives before making renewed bids.
Arsenal to play MLS All-Stars: Arsenal will play Major League Soccer’s All-Stars at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on July 19, the first European opponent in the game since before the coronavirus pandemic.
Barcenas signs with NWSL team: The San Diego Wave signed 15-year-old Melanie Barcenas, the youngest player ever to reach a deal with a National Women’s Soccer League team.
The San Diego native is the first local youth player to sign with the league and the first signed by the Wave through the NWSL’s under-18 entry rules.
At 15 years and 138 days, Barcenas is younger than Chloe Ricketts, who was 15 years and 283 days old when she signed with the Washington Spirit earlier this month. Olivia Moultrie was 15 years and 286 days when she signed with the Portland Thorns in June 2021.
Briefly
Baseball: The New York Mets announced it will open a membership only speakeasy behind Citi Field’s right field fence this season called The Cadillac Club at Payson’s, in honor of founding owner Joan Whitney Payson.Memberships in the first row cost $24,999 per seat, team spokeswoman Katie Agostin said. Basketball: The NBA suspended Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay for his 18th technical foul this season. ... Boston College coach Earl Grant agreed to a two-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2028-29 season. ... Wofford made Dwight Perry its full-time men’s coach after he led the team when Jay McAuley took a leave of absence and later resigned last December. ... Tobin Anderson is leaving NCAA Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson after one fairy-tale season and replacing Rick Pitino at Iona.
College: North Carolina State will discontinue its varsity coed rifle program at the end of this academic year.
Hockey: Fanatics is taking over as the NHL’s on-ice jersey provider beginning with the 2024-25 season, replacing Adidas, which has made them since 2017. It’s the third company to make NHL jerseys since 2005, after Reebok handled them for more than a decade.
Tennis: Martina Navratilova returned to TV work at Tennis Channel for its coverage of the Miami Open, less than three months after saying she had throat cancer and breast cancer.
Obituary: Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.
