Baseball
Diaz to miss season with torn patellar tendon
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.
Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Díaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.
“There are instances where athletes have come back earlier, more around the six-month mark,” Eppler told reporters. “But those are a little bit more of the exception than the rule.”
Díaz, who turns 29 next week, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Díaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.
Nationals prospect Cavalli needs Tommy John surgery: Washington Nationals pitching prospect Cade Cavalli needs Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the 2023 season, general manager Mike Rizzo said.
The team released a statement from Rizzo saying that an MRI exam showed that Cavalli sprained his ulnar collateral ligament.
Ohtani leads Japan past Italy: Japan manager Kideki Kuriyama still gets a special tingle watching Shohei Ohtani. It’s been that way since Kuriyama managed the two-way star with the Hokkaido Ham-Fighters.
“When we see Shohei playing, not only the players but also the Japanese baseball fans, all the nation is feeling something extra,” Kuriyama said through a translator after Ohtani led Japan over Italy 9-3 to put the Samurai Warriors in their fifth straight World Baseball Classic semifinal.
Ohtani pitched shutout ball into the fifth inning and sparked a four-run third with a bunt single.
Soccer
FIFA boosts Women’s WC prize money
The Women’s World Cup is getting an increase in prize money of more than 300% for this year’s tournament.
The $152 million fund for the first 32-team tournament — covering prize money, team preparation and payments to players’ clubs — is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.
Some of the $110 million in pure prize money should be dedicated to paying players, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.
Players’ union FIFPRO said it has challenged FIFA to secure a “global guarantee of at least 30% of prize money” that is paid to players.
FIFA president Infantino re-elected: FIFA president Gianni Infantino was re-elected by acclaim to another four-year term after suggesting the financial results under his leadership would keep an industry CEO in the job for life.
Infantino had no opponent in the election and won by acclaim instead of a formal vote by the FIFA Congress in Kiagli, Rwanda. The 211 member federations saw their basic annual funding from FIFA rise from $250,000 to $2 million since his first win in 2016.
Spanish Federation sides against Barcelona: The Spanish soccer federation joined the long list of entities deciding to take legal action against Barcelona in the corruption case.
Prosecutors last week formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation in regard to payments of millions of euros for more than a decade to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee.
Briefly
College basketball: Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season with an injured right knee.
Pro football: The Titans released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a five-year contract.
College football: Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum said his surgically repaired left knee has gotten strong enough that he’s been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill next week.
Hockey: St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay for throwing a punch at Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman.
Motor sports: Two-time defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s arrival at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was delayed because of a stomach bug. ... The Haas Formula One team has dismissed a report claiming its parent company broke sanctions by providing machinery to Russia as “simply false.”
Court: NFL lawyers are urging a New York judge to change her mind and agree to let racial discrimination claims against the league and its teams go to arbitration rather than trial. ... Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was given 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. ... The University of the Cumberlands agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of Grant Brace, a student wrestler, hours after practice.
Golf: David Ravetto and Kristian Krogh Johannessen carded 5-under 67s to share the clubhouse lead at the SDC Championship.
Skiing: Marco Odermatt won the men’s super-G at the World Cup Finals to close in on the 23-year-old record for most points in a single season. ... Lara Gut-Behrami won the women’s World Cup super-G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.