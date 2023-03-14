Soccer
FIFA expands field for 2026 World Cup
The expanded World Cup in North America got even more supersized on Tuesday.
FIFA increased the size of the 2026 tournament for the second time — six years after the first — by approving a bigger group stage for the inaugural 48-team event.
By retaining groups of four teams instead of moving to three, FIFA has created a 104-game schedule that will last nearly six weeks in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final is scheduled for July 19.
The 16 host cities — 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada — now have 24 extra games to stage on top of the 80 they already had for the inaugural 48-team tournament.
Morocco joining Spain and Portugal bid: Morocco will join Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
Infantino to be re-elected: FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be re-elected on Thursday in Rwanda for four more years in office.
Zendejas will represent United States: Alejandro Zendejas says he is committing to the U.S. national team over Mexico.
U.S. to play Mexico: The U.S. men will play Mexico in an exhibition on April 19. The match is not on a FIFA fixture date, meaning many if not all Europe-based players will not be available, a group that includes most starters from last year’s World Cup roster.
Football
Raiders to trade Waller to Giants
HENDERSON, Nev. — Tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants, who will send the Las Vegas Raiders a 2023 third-round draft pick.
One person said the Giants will send the Raiders their No. 100 overall selection, which was acquired from Kansas City in the deal for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Ekeler receives permission to seek trade: Austin Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss, said that the Chargers gave Ekeler permission to seek a trade after both sides could not agree on a contract extension.
Cowboys acquire Gilmore: The Cowboys acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Colts for a fifth-round draft pick.
Texans get Mason from Tampa Bay: Houston agreed to send the Buccaneers a sixth-round draft pick for guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick.
Vikings convert Cousins bonus: Minnesota reached an agreement with quarterback Kirk Cousins to change bonus language in his existing contract that cleared $16 million from their salary cap for 2023.
Free Agent signings: Andrew Wingard will return to Jacksonville on a three-year, $9.6 million contract. ... The Falcons agreed with Taylor Heinicke on a two-year, $20 million contract. ... The Bears reached a deal with DeMarcus Walker. ... The Cowboys kept Donovan Wilson with a $24 million, three-year deal ... The 49ers agreed to a 4-year, $20 million contract with Jake Brendel. ... The Lions and Emmanuel Moseley agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract. ... Las Vegas and Jakobi Meyers agreed on a $33 million, three-year deal.
Commanders fire offensive line coach: Washington fired offensive line coach John Matsko. It’s the latest shakeup for Ron Rivera’s staff since bringing in Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
Briefly
Baseball: Corbin Carroll would make $134 million over nine years if the Diamondbacks exercise a 2031 option in his $111 million, eight-year contract. ... Keibert Ruiz gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of his $50 million, eight-year contract with the Nationals, a deal that could be worth $76 million over 10 seasons if the team exercises a pair of options. ... Jose Quintana won’t make his Mets debut until at least July because of a stress fracture in his rib. ... The Braves optioned both Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Eugenio Suarez and Anthony Santander had two hits each as Venezuela beat Nicaragua 4-1 and improved to 3-0 in the World Baseball Classic.
Basketball: The Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract.
Court: Ohio State University is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider questions about the law known as Title IX in a case that affects whether more than 230 men can proceed with lawsuits against the school over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor, the late Richard Strauss.
Hockey: Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov is out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs because of a torn ligament in his right knee.
Motor sports: Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet in the March 26 race at the Circuit of the Americas and the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 as part of his limited race lineup this season.
Golf: Golf’s ruling bodies are taking aim at the golf ball with a proposal that give tours the option to require a ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Doping: The doping ban which caused Olympic gymnastics champion Oleg Verniaiev to miss the Tokyo Games was halved at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and freed him to compete immediately. ... A verdict in the Olympic case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva could come this year, the World Anti-Doping Agency said.
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring May 6 in his native Guadalajara, Mexico, to defend his four super middleweight title belts against John Ryder.
Swimming: USA Swimming will reward its athletes financially if the Americans sweep all seven relays at this summer’s world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Skiing: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, who made history with five medals in biathlon at the Winter Olympics last year, announced her retirement.
