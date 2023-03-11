Skiing
Shiffrin sets World Cup record with win
ARE, Sweden — Two minutes after earning her 87th career win, Mikaela Shiffrin finally understood the significance of setting the record for most World Cup victories.
In the middle of the awards ceremony, a man in a red jacket unexpectedly stepped forward from the crowd and that was the moment Shiffrin first realized what it all meant to her.
It was her brother, Taylor, who had secretly flown in to Sweden and now came over to hug her.
“I’ve said it the whole time, I don’t know how to define that,” Shiffrin said about the record. “But when you have these special moments ... seeing my brother and (sister-in-law) Kristi and my mom (and coach, Eileen) in the finish today, that’s what makes it memorable.”
Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories by winning a slalom Saturday, breaking a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.
Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.
Odermatt wins Giant Slalom: Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup giant slalom as the Swiss skier locked up the overall title.
Obituary
Former Vikings coach Grant dies at 95
MINNEAPOLIS — Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, died Saturday. He was 95.
“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings,” owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement distributed by the team. “In short, he was the Vikings.”
Wearing his trademark purple Vikings cap and a stone-faced demeanor, Grant displayed a steely sideline gaze that became synonymous with his teams. He was a mainstay among coaches of his era, a decorated group that included Don Shula, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, John Madden and Hank Stram. Grant, however, had little interest in accolades.
“The only reason I can see for a head coach getting credit for something good is that he gets so much blame when something is bad,” Grant once said. “The whole secret, I think, is to not react to either the good or the bad.”
He guided the Vikings from 1967-85, with a one-year hiatus in 1984, on his way to a 158-96-5 record with 11 division championships in 18 seasons. He went 10-12 in the playoffs. When he retired, Grant was eighth on the NFL’s all-time victory list.
Baseball
Ohtani, Sasaki help Japan advance
TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 on Saturday to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic.
Shugo Maki hit his second home run of the tournament and new Boston Red Sox oufielder Masataka Yoshida had three RBI, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the third inning off loser Ondrej Satoria as the Samurai Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit.
Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk before leaving for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He is 5 for 10 with three doubles, four RBI and five walks for Japan, which has one more group game and will host a quarterfinal on Wednesday or Thursday.
In the opener, Rixon Wingrove had four RBI as Australia won in a 12-2 rout of China in a game shortened to seven innings by the 10-run mercy rule.
In Group B, Boston’s Yu Chang hit a grand slam that lifted Taiwan to a 9-5 win over the Netherlands, and Panama won 2-0 over Italy.
In the first game of Group C, Colombia beat Mexico 5-4 in 10 innings when Jorge Alfaro scored on an error by shortstop Luis Urias.
Also, Puerto Rico beat Nicaragua 9-1 in the Group D opener.
Briefly
Basketball: American Athletic Conference player of the year Marcus Sasser left Houston’s semifinal game with an apparent groin injury. ... Rick Stansbury resigned after seven seasons as Western Kentucky’s head coach. ... Jim Whitesell is out as the University at Buffalo men’s coach after his first losing season in four years on the job.
College: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek apologized after a Kentucky student journalist said his cellphone was grabbed and thrown to the ground by a Razorbacks staffer following an early exit at the SEC Tournament.
Hockey: The Capitals re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract worth $9 million.
Motor sports: Kyle Larson won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series’ United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Larson had a lap of 130.237 mph to edge Denny Hamlin in qualifying.
Golf: Scottie Scheffler capped off a long day of 26 holes with one last birdie that gave him a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead at The Players Championship, with no one else from the top 10 in the world within seven shots of him.. ... Jorge Campillo made eight birdies and finished with four in a row for a 8-under 63 to take the Kenya Open lead.
Iditarod: Brent Sass, the defending Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion, withdrew from this year’s race, citing concerns for his health. Sass scratched at the Eagle Island checkpoint, which is about 600 miles into the race.
