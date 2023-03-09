Baseball
Ohtani leads Japan, Bogaerts lifts Dutch
TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, allowed one hit over four innings and got the win, leading Japan over China 8-1 on Thursday night in its opener at the World Baseball Classic.
The Los Angeles Angels two-way star, struck out five and walked none in the Group B game at the Tokyo Dome. His fourth-inning double off Weiyi Wang gave Japan a 3-0 lead.
Ohtani retired his first 10 batters before Weiyi Wang’s single in the fourth. Ohtani threw 32 of 49 pitches for strikes.
In the other Group B game, Robbie Perkins and Robert Glendinning hit three-run homers to lead Australia over South Korea 8-7. In Group A, Xander Bogaerts and Jurickson Profar homered as the Netherlands beat Panama 3-1 and Italy beat Cuba 6-3 behind Nicky Lopez’s two-run single that capped a four-run 10th inning.
Rodon to start season on IL: Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain.
Harper eyeing All-Star break return: Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hasn’t ruled out being back by the All-Star break following Tommy John surgery.
Soccer
Most players prefer WC in summer
GENEVA — Most of the players from last year’s World Cup do not want the soccer tournament to be held again in November and December, global union FIFPRO said Thursday.
Citing the short preparation and recovery times for players from a World Cup squeezed into the middle of the European club season, FIFPRO said a survey it conducted also highlighted player concern for the physical and mental fatigue they felt in January.
France defender Raphael Varane’s decision to end his national team career last month at the age of 29 was a warning sign, FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said.
Baer-Hoffmann cited the increasingly congested playing calendar with new competitions adding more teams and games to existing ones.
MLS, Liga MX League’s Cup starts in July: Major League Soccer and Liga MX announced the bracket and schedule for this summer’s League’s Cup competition.
The tournament was expanded this year to include all 18 Liga MX clubs and 29 MLS clubs as the United States and Mexico prepare to host the 2026 World Cup with Canada. Both leagues will pause their seasons for the CONCACAF-sanctioned event.
The group stage will open July 21 and the top two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The title and third-place matches will be held on Aug. 19.
Spanish league reports match-fixing attempt: The Spanish league reported to authorities an alleged match-fixing attempt after a former Girona player said he was offered money to lose.
The league came forward after Aday Benítez said in a streaming sports show that he was offered 50,000 euros ($53,000) if Girona lost a match at the end of the 2016-17 season.
Real Madrid rejects UEFA fan refund offers: Real Madrid rejected UEFA’s plan to refund some fans the price of their ticket to last year’s chaotic Champions League final in Paris, and the club said it would help them file their own legal claims.
Madrid said it expected more from UEFA after talks about compensation than just the “insufficient” offer of the ticket cost with conditions attached to prove their eligibility.
College basketball
California fires men’s coach Fox
BERKELEY, Calif. — California men’s basketball coach Mark Fox was fired Thursday following the worst season in school history.
The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox’s fourth season as coach following a 69-52 loss Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament against Washington State. Cal set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage in a season.
Ewing fired: Patrick Ewing was fired as men’s basketball coach at Georgetown.
UCLA beats Colorado: Freshman Amari Bailey scored a season-high 26 points and No. 2 UCLA beat Colorado 80-69 in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Briefly
Pro basketball: Memphis center Steven Adams will be out for a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee.
Football: The Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson. ... The Jets are releasing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios. ... The Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Ravens.
Hockey: The Premier Hockey Federation is partnering with the Arizona Coyotes to host the Isobel Cup championship game on March 26. ... The Red Wings traded defenseman Steven Kampfer to Arizona for future considerations.
Court: Hernan Lopez, a former FOX executive, was convicted of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to nab broadcasting rights to the World Cup and other top soccer matches. Former executive Carlos Martinez was acquitted. ... A race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Iowa by former football players will be settled using funds entirely from the school instead of having taxpayer money cover half of the $4.2 million deal, the university’s president said.
Golf: John Catlin and Dylan Mostert shared the lead at the European tour’s Kenya Open.
Tennis: Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and USTA Foundation chief executive Dan Faber was chosen as the Hall’s new CEO. ... Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka made a successful return to the BNP Paribas Open, beating Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.