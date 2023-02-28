Football
Seahawk’s Blythe announces retirement
RENTON — Center Austin Blythe announced his retirement on Tuesday after seven seasons with four teams.
Blythe spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games in the regular season and the team’s one playoff game. Blythe was set to become a free agent when the new league year begins next month.
Blythe, 30, started his career with Indianapolis before spending four seasons with the Rams and one season in Kansas City. Last season was his only year with the Seahawks.
Owners to discuss Snyder: Washington owner Dan Snyder’s future is on the agenda for discussion at upcoming committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL meeting in Arizona in late March.
Payne gets franchise tag: The Commanders put the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne.
Panthers to meet with Carr: Carolina will meet with quarterback Derek Carr this week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Falcons cut Mariota: Atlanta released quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Purdy could have surgery next week: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced.
Eagles name Johnson, Desai coordinators: The Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator and named Sean Desai defensive coordinator, hiring him away from his role as associate head coach with the Seahawks.
Bills’ Frazier taking a year off: Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier informed the team he is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season.
NCAA panel out to shorten games: College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step.
Soccer
CONCACAF to start WC qualifying in 2024
MIAMI — Thirty-two Central American and Caribbean nations will start qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in March 2024 as part of a competition in which teams will play up to 12 matches to reach the tournament.
The United States, Mexico and Canada receive automatic berths as co-hosts of the World Cup, to be played in June and July 2026. The number of possible matches was reduced from the 20 Canada played to reach last year’s tournament in Qatar.
The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday that qualifying will start with a first round in March 2024 involving the four lowest teams in the FIFA rankings as of November 2023, who will play a home-and-home series in which the highest-ranked team meets the lowest-ranked.
Canada head quits: Nick Bontis resigned as president of the Canadian Soccer Association, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labor peace with the men’s and women’s teams.
French president resigns: French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet resigned after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style.
Briefly
Baseball: Manny Machado and the Padres finalized a $350 million, 11-year contract. ... Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of a left oblique strain. ... An oblique injury will keep Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki out of the World Baseball Classic. ... San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for at least two weeks after breaking his left big toe. ... Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux will miss the season with torn ligaments in his right knee.
Basketball: Kevin Durant is expected to make his Suns debut on Wednesday against the Hornets. ... Alabama coach Nate Oats apologized and took responsibility for allowing freshman forward Brandon Miller to continue going through a pat-down during pregame introductions.
College: Four former Tennessee football staffers have received multiyear show-cause penalties for their roles in recruiting violations under agreements with the NCAA.
Hockey: The Hurricanes acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a trade with the Oilers. ... The Wild got forward Marcus Johansson from the Capitals for a 2024 third-round pick. ... The Islanders got forward Pierre Engvall from Toronto for a 2024 third-round pick. ... The Red Wings signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract. ... K’Andre Miller of the Rangers was suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
Motor sports: Marco Andretti will attempt to defend the only professional championship of his career when he returns this summer to Superstar Racing Experience, the all-star series created by Tony Stewart.
Tennis: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships. ... Casper Ruud moved into the second round of the Mexican Open by beating Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2). ... Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments because of a left hip flexor injury. ... Second-seeded Zhang Shuai and No. 6 seed Lauren Davis pulled out of the ATX Open.
Obituaries: Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, is the latest player diagnosed with the brain disease CTE. Cross, who was 81 when he died Feb. 28, 2021, suffered from stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Boston University researchers said. ... Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist, died Sunday. He was 97.
