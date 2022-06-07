Baseball
Angels fire manager Maddon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.
Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager when the Angels (27-29) host Boston on Tuesday night.
The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.
After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start this year before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the slump has dropped them 81/2 games behind Houston for the AL West lead after being in first place on May 15.
The Angels are in a 3-16 skid overall since May 15, when they were 24-13.
Swanson, Braves go to arbitration: Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million while the Braves argued for $9.2 million.
Basketball
Fisher fired as Sparks coach and GM
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks have fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher the team announced Tuesday.
Fisher took over the team in 2019 and became the GM a year later. He finished his career with a 54-46 record as coach.
Assistant Fred Williams will take over as interim head coach.
“After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/Head Coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways,” managing partner Eric Holoman said. “On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise. We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams.”
The Sparks missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011 and bolstered their roster by adding All-Star Liz Cambage in the offseason. They had a difficult schedule to start the season with nine of their first 12 games on the road and are 5-7.
Soccer
Pride coach, assistant placed on leave
Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene have been placed on administrative leave while the National Women’s Soccer League and its players’ association investigate allegations of retaliation, which violates league policy.
Assistant Seb Hines will serve as interim coach.
The NWSL and NWSLPA recommended the suspensions while they complete the investigation “to explore allegations of workplace misconduct toward NWSL players, as well as systemic issues in the league that impact the prevention, detection, and response to misconduct,” the league and union said in a joint statement.
Retaliation violates an NWSL policy intended to prevent and eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment and bullying.
“Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride,” the team said in a statement.
Figure skating
Minimum age to rise to 17 before Olympics
PHUKET, Thailand — No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games.
A new age limit for figure skaters at senior international events was passed Tuesday by the International Skating Union in a 110-16 vote that will raise the minimum age to 17 before the next Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
“This is a very important decision,” ISU president Jan Dijkema said. “I would say a very historic decision.”
The limit will be phased in with 15-year-olds continuing to be allowed to compete next season, a minimum age of 16 in the 2023-24 season, rising to 17 the season after, which is the last before the Olympics.
Briefly
Hockey: The Dallas Stars signed restricted free agent Denis Gurianov to a $2.9 million contract for the 2022-23 season.
Horse racing: Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice on the morning line for the Belmont Stakes, with Triple Crown newcomer We the People installed as the favorite. Rich Strike opened at 7-2 odds and drew the fourth post position. We the People drew the rail and opens at 2-1, with Todd Pletcher-trained No. 6 Mo Donegal set at 5-2.
Tennis: U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has “no idea” if she’ll be ready for Wimbledon in just under three weeks after retiring from her match with a “freak injury” to her left side. ... Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.
