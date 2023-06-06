Baseball
M’s reinstate Munoz, Moore from IL
SAN DIEGO — The Mariners moved closer to full strength, getting back a pair of key contributors after lengthy stints on the injured list.
Before Tuesday’s series opener at Petco Park, Seattle made a series of roster moves.
Right-handed reliever Andres Munoz was reinstated from 15-day injured list and utility player Dylan Moore was reinstated from 10-day injured list. In corresponding moves, right-handed reliever Trevor Gott was placed on 15-day injured list with low back muscle spasm (retroactive to June 5) and utility player Sam Haggerty was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Munoz has been sidelined since April 9 with a deltoid strain in his right shoulder. After suffering a setback in his recovery and receiving a platelet rich plasma injection, he’s finally back to feeling normal. He made three one-inning appearances for Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment, striking out three batters.
Moore underwent offseason surgery to repair a core muscle and then suffered a strained oblique during spring training. He suffered a setback during a rehab assignment and received a cortisone injection in his groin. He played in 10 rehab games with High-A Everett and Tacoma in his recovery.
Haggerty has played sparingly this season with Jose Caballero taking some of his possible playing time away. He’s also one of the position players with minor league options.
Athletics move to Las Vegas in flux: High-profile proposals to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics and lure major film makers to Las Vegas through billions of dollars in tax credits are in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their legislative session.
A spokesperson for Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager confirmed those two items will not be under consideration in a special legislative session in the midst of disagreements over a major budget bill between the Republican governor and Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Lawmakers failed to pass the budget bill that included over $1 billion to fund capital improvement projects that fund state public works and construction. The measure faltered in the Senate as they ran out of time for a second vote after party disagreements lasted Monday night until the midnight deadline.
Alvarez becomes spokeswoman for MLBPA: Silvia Alvarez was appointed acting communications director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Alvarez takes over from communications director Chris Dahl, who shifts to senior adviser for communications and intends to retire on Jan. 1.
Short hops: The Blue Jays demoted Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League. ... Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. ... The Braves recalled Roddery Munoz, outrighted Lucas Luetge and acquired Ben Heller from the Rays in exchange for international bonus pool money. ... The Reds will promote 6-foot-5 shortstop Elly De La Cruz to make his MLB debut.
Tennis
Djokovic advances, will face No. 1 Alcaraz
PARIS — Novak Djokovic, in his words, felt “quite sluggish, quite slow” for nearly two full sets against Karen Khachanov in the the French Open quarterfinals Tuesday.
Djokovic dropped the opening set and the second went to a tiebreaker in Court Philippe Chatrier. Djokovic threw a shutout of a tiebreaker to point himself toward what would become a 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory over the 11th-seeded Khachanov.
Djokovic will meet No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in a much-anticipated semifinal Friday.
Alcaraz beat Djokovic on clay at the Madrid Masters last year in their only previous encounter, and the 20-year-old from Spain got past No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Karolina Muchova both reached the women’s semifinals. Sabalenka, the reigning champion at the Australian Open, eliminated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4. Muchova defeated 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.
Briefly
Basketball: The Suns introduced Frank Vogel as the teams new coach. ... Adrian Griffin was introduced at the Bucks new coach. ... Dream guard Aari McDonald is expected to miss three to four weeks as she recovers from a torn labrum. ... The Sparks re-signed guard Karlie Samuelson for the remainder of the season. ... Marquette coach Shaka Smart received a contract extension through the 2029-30 season. ... Ron Sanchez resigned as coach at Charlotte.
Football: Damar Hamlin participated fully in practice for the first time in the six months since having a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati. ... Two Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub. The players had jewelry and a truck taken during the early morning stickup.
Soccer: CONCACAF is changing the name of its top club competition back to the Champions Cup, what the tournament was called from 1962 through 2008.
Hockey: The Flyers traded defenseman Ivan Provorov, who boycotted the team’s Pride night, as part of a three-team trade that included the Blue Jackets and the Kings.
Court: Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain’s government.
Horse racing: Forte, who was scratched the day of the Kentucky Derby, is the early 5-2 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.
Boxing: The Olympic future of boxing’s long-exiled governing body could be decided Wednesday. The IOC said its executive board will meet for a special session two weeks before a scheduled three-day meeting that has been expected to debate the issue.
