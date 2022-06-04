Baseball
Pinales, Gonzaga rally to beat Wright St.
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Savier Pinales had three hits, including a two-run double in the seventh inning that rallied Gonzaga to an 11-9 win over Wright State on Saturday in a loser-out game of the Blacksburg Regional.
The Raiders (30-27) took a 9-4 lead with a six-run third inning, but Owen Wild was outstanding in relief to give the Bulldogs (37-18) a chance to advance to another loser-out game on Sunday against the loser of the Virginia Tech-Columbia matchup.
Ezra Samperi was hit by a pitch and Jack Machtolf singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning. After a pitching change, Enzo Apodaca had an RBI single to pull the Zags within 9-8. Pinales pulled the next pitch down the left-field line for the go-ahead runs. Cade McGee drove in Pinales with a two-out single.
Wild (9-1) got the last out of Wright State’s six-run third and scattered three hits the rest of the way, although he walked six. He also had seven strikeouts.
Pinales also had an RBI single in Gonzaga’s four-run third inning that produced a short-lived 4-3 lead.
Gonzaga pitcher Hughes named All-American: Gonzaga’s top pitcher and a projected first round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, Gabriel Hughes, was named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American first team on Thursday.
Hughes is 8-3 in 15 appearances this season with an era of 3.21 and 138 strikeouts — sixth most in the country.
Hughes is the first Bulldog to make the Collegiate Baseball first team since Nate Gold in 2002.
ESPN announcer apologizes for comment about Tennessee catcher: An ESPN announcer apologized for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season.
Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon game between Missouri State and Grand Canyon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. An ESPN spokeswoman said the network would have no further comment.
Tennessee announced that Russell would be available to play in the Volunteers’ night game against Campbell after missing Friday’s 10-0 win over Alabama State because he was sick.
Yankees activate Stanton: Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a right calf strain.
Basketball
Gonzaga to face Washington in Spokane
More details surrounding Gonzaga’s 2022-23 nonconference basketball schedule emerged Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs will host Washington on Dec. 9, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The in-state foes were scheduled to play on Dec. 12 last season, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Huskies’ program.
The cancellation prompted Gonzaga and Washington to shift their four-year series back one season, GU Athletic Director Chris Standiford told The Spokesman-Review last December.
According to the amended contract, the teams would play at McCarthey Athletic Center this fall and again during the 2024-25 season. Gonzaga would make return trips to Seattle during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.
The Bulldogs and Huskies have played 22 times since 1971 and last met in December 2019 at Alaska Airlines Arena, where Filip Petrusev scored a team-high 17 points and all five GU starters reached double figures in an 83-76 victory.
Gonzaga has won 13 of the past 14 meetings between the teams, including the last six games.
The Bulldogs have dates set for three nonconference games, along with the PK85 event in Portland. Gonzaga is scheduled to visit Texas in Austin on Nov. 16 before traveling to Portland from Nov. 24-27, where the Bulldogs join a PK85 field that includes Duke, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.
Briefly
Golf: Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week’s debut of the new series. Na, the No. 33 player in the world, is one of six players to have resigned.
Motor sports: Chase Briscoe finally has a pole to go with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season after turning in a lap of 138.274 mph in qualifying at the World Wide Technology Raceway. ... Josef Newgarden won the pole for the Detroit Grand Prix, a race that will be held Sunday on Bell Isle for the final time. The race will return to downtown Detroit, where it started in 1982 as a Formula One event, next season. ... Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande returned Chip Ganassi Racing to the victory fountain at the Detroit Grand Prix with a second consecutive win in the IMSA sports car race. Ganassi won the race a year ago with van der Zande and Kevin Magnussen.
Horse racing: Desert Crown strolled to victory in the Epsom Derby and gave owner Michael Stoute his sixth win in the British Classic.
Boxing: Joe Cordina knocked out Kenichi Ogawa in the second round to take the IBF super featherweight title from the Japanese boxer. Cordina thrilled the crowd in his Cardiff hometown to earn his first world title and hand Ogawa a defeat in his first defense of the title. It was also only Ogawa’s second loss in 29 fights, and first in 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.