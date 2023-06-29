Obituary
Cougars standout Pelluer dies at 64
Scott Pelluer, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80 and a patriarch of one of the most recognizable football families in state history, died Monday at age 64.
Pelluer, who was born in Yakima, had been placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday night, brother Steve said.
“There was just something about him — a vibrancy, a passion,” Steve Pelluer, a UW quarterback in the early 1980s, said in an interview Tuesday. “He was a man’s man. He had great friends. He cared for people well. And his players enjoyed playing for him.”
He is survived by his daughter, Jordan; sons, Tyler, Cooper and Peyton; mother, Jodee; two younger brothers, Steve and Arnie; ex-wife, Kimberly; and a large extended family.
Baseball
Royals owner wants new stadium by 2027 or 2028
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer, and owner John Sherman said Thursday that he envisions the club playing in a new stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season.
The long-preferred site is near downtown Kansas City, where the park would be the centerpiece of a redevelopment project that links the eastern part of the metro to the vibrant area near T-Mobile Center. The location would keep the club in Jackson County, though far from the current Kauffman Stadium, and continue a trend of using sports to spearhead urban renewal.
But complicating matters has been a competing bid from Clay County, which sits across the Missouri River from downtown Kansas City. There is more space available for a ballpark village, much like the entertainment district that has sprung up around Truist Park in Atlanta, and that could help the small-market organization generate much-needed long-term revenue.
“We’ve always said ‘downtown or near downtown,’” said Sherman, who purchased the club in November 2019 from the late David Glass. “It’s a highly motivated and creative bunch (in Clay County), but we’ve been partners with Jackson County and in Kansas City for 52 years. We value that relationship. We want them to give us their best shot, and we’re going to give them our best shot to do it there. But I think we should be clear that there is certainly an alternative to that area.”
Guerrero will take part in Home Run Derby: Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby. Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland.
Short hops: Marlins Yuli Gurriel was scratched after being hit in the face during batting practice. ... Brewers optioned Luis Urias to Triple-A Nashville. ... Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day IL by the Blue Jays. ... Tigers Reese Olson took a comebacker off his left knee and left the game.
Soccer
Berhalter to return against Uzbekistan, Oman
CHICAGO — Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national team coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis and Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Oman is ranked 73rd and Uzbekistan 74th, while the U.S. is No. 13. Many nations are unavailable for friendlies because of 2024 European Championship qualifying and the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America.
Briefly
Basketball: James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the 76ers. ... The Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for next season.
Football: The NFL suspended Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Hockey: The Blackhawks acquired forward Corey Perry from the Lightning for a 2024 seventh-round pick. ... The Red Wings acquired forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin from the Oilers for future considerations.
Court: Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop. Graham faces sentencing on July 27.
Motor sports: Arrow McLaren announced the creation of a new hybrid role within its racing program for Tony Kanaan, the popular Brazilian who finished 16th in his final Indianapolis 500. Kanaan will travel with McLaren to races and tests, mentor drivers and help with commercial partnerships and business interests.
Golf: Justin Rose set the pace at the British Masters with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead.
Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced that she is returning to competition three years after she retired to start a family. ... Coco Gauff powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International. ... Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 at the Bad Homburg Open.
Sailing: The U.S.-based 11th Hour Racing Team won the around-the-world Ocean Race, thanks to a jury that awarded the hobbled sloop the equivalent of a second-place finish in a leg it couldn’t complete because of a crash that wasn’t its fault.
Swimming: Caeleb Dressel finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships, but he claimed a spot in the “A” final when Ryan Murphy scratched.
Television: J.J. Watt signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst.
