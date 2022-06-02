Basketball
Timme, Strawther returning to Gonzaga
SPOKANE — Star forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther said Wednesday they will drop out of the NBA draft and return to the Gonzaga basketball team next season, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs.
Timme is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, and led the Zags with an average of 18.4 points per game last season. He added 6.8 rebounds per game and was an AP Second Team All-American.
“I’m back,” Timme tweeted late Wednesday, which was the deadline to drop out of the NBA draft and return for his senior year.
All five Gonzaga starters declared for the NBA draft after last season. Only center Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be a first-round pick, and guard Andrew Nembhard remain in the draft.
The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games.
Bolton is returning to Gonzaga using the COVID-19 waiver granted to all players from the 2020-21 season. He joined the Zags last season as a graduate transfer from Iowa State.
Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs. He led the Zags in 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (46.0).
WSU’s Abogidi withdraws from draft: Efe Abogidi, a starter for Washington State throughout the past two seasons, backed out of the draft on the final day for collegiate athletes to do so and preserve their eligibility — according to a Twitter report from CBS college hoops insider Jon Rothstein. But Abogidi’s NCAA playing days appear to be over.
The 6-foot-10 Nigeria native is expected to sign a contract with G League Ignite, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. A source with knowledge of Abogidi’s situation corroborated the report. Should Abogidi join the G League, the developmental branch of the NBA, he will compete against other pro prospects over the next year while boosting his stock ahead of the 2023 draft.
Football
Jets to honor Revis, Mangold, Ferguson
NEW YORK — The New York Jets will induct former cornerback Darrelle Revis, center Nick Mangold and left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson into the team’s Ring of Honor during separate halftime ceremonies this season.
The team announced that Mangold will be the first honored with a ceremony at MetLife Stadium during the Jets’ game against Cincinnati on Sept. 25. Ferguson’s induction will be Oct. 30 against New England, and Revis’ will be Nov. 27 against Chicago.
The three played most of their NFL careers together with the Jets and are among the most popular players in franchise history. They are also the first players to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor since Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae in 2017.
Motor sports
Hendrick to run three Xfinity races
MADISON, Ill. — Hendrick Motorsports will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in more than a decade when it fields cars later this year at Road America, the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen.
The team said Thursday that defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will drive the No. 17 car July 2 at Road America. Alex Bowman will take the wheel July 30 in Indianapolis and William Byron on Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen.
The idea is to give the three Cup regulars, who have 17 combined Xfinity wins, more experience on road courses.
“Our drivers are always looking for more opportunities to compete,” Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews said. “We believe the additional road-course experience on Saturdays will translate well to Sundays.”
Rossi confirms move to Arrow McLaren: Alexander Rossi at last confirmed he’s signed a multiyear deal to drive for Arrow McLaren SP beginning next season after a seven-year run with Andretti Autosport.
Rossi’s departure had been widely speculated since April, although both the American driver and Michael Andretti insisted they had an exclusive negotiating window in which Rossi could not even speak to any other teams.
Briefly
College: Louisville will promote Josh Heird to athletic director after serving nearly six months as interim athletic director. ... Investigators from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found former Austin Peay track and field coach Douglas Molnar stole at least $30,600 in funds that belonged to the university.
Court: Two former Norfolk State University football players, Shawn Fahey and an unnamed former player, filed federal lawsuits against the university alleging that they were hazed and sexually assaulted by upperclassmen on the team and coaches and staff ignored their complaints about the behavior.
Golf: Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
Track and field: Barring a sudden, unexpected end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month’s track and field world championships, which marks the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Award: Howard Katz, who has been involved with NFL media for nearly two decades and has helped drive the popularity of the league to new heights, was selected as the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.