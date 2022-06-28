Baseball
Zags’ ace named to All-American list
SPOKANE — Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes was named to the D1Baseball.com All-American list, earning a nod on the second team.
Hughes also earned spots on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as a second-team All-American, a first-team spot on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper list and on the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings list as a first-team member of the All-West region.
The D1Baseball.com award is Hughes’ third All-American award from this season, where he finished with an 8-3 record, 3.21 ERA, 138 strikeouts, 37 walks and a .209 OBA in 98 innings pitched. His 138 strikeouts were the ninth most in the nation and the most on the Gonzaga pitching staff.
His three West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week awards were the most of any pitcher in the conference, and he was also named the NCBWA Pitcher of the Week in mid-March. Hughes was named as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur player regardless of the division they play in.
Hughes is expected to be a first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft, mocked to go as high as No. 13 by ESPN. He checks in at No. 26 in D1Baseball.com’s rankings of draft-eligible prospects.
Braves put Jansen on IL: Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen was put on the 15-day injured list because of an irregular heartbeat, the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander’s career.
Harper to have thumb surgery: Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.
Astros place Brantley on IL: Houston placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
A’s activate Piscotty: Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list by Oakland after recovering from a strained left calf.
Guardians place Hedges on IL: Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion, forcing the team to acquire veteran Sandy León in a trade with Cincinnati.
Basketball
Hardy accepts offer to become Jazz coach
Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.
Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly.
Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He will replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons.
Westbrook exercises option: Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said.
Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to Sexton: Cleveland made the expected move and extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.
Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams. If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it.
Golf
10 European tour players get PGA cards
The PGA Tour is awarding 10 cards to European tour players and bringing back a direct path to the big leagues from Q-school as part of an expanded partnership with Europe that aims to strengthen themselves against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
The joint venture with Europe is a 13-year deal that goes through 2035, and the PGA Tour increases its stake in European Tour Productions, the tour’s media and commercial branch, from 15% to 40%.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan last week outlined significant changes to the schedule that will feature a January-to-August season starting in 2024 and create purses of $20 million on average for eight elite events.
The changes outlined in a conference call Tuesday give European tour players immediate access to the PGA Tour. The leading 10 players — excluding those already on the PGA Tour, such as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm — will have full cards for the following year.
The partnership is likely to create better coordination of a global schedule for both tours. The Scottish Open next week is the first tournament co-sanctioned by both, and the field is the strongest in tournament history.
Briefly
Football: Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders agreed to terms on a three-year contract. The new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed, including a $28 million signing bonus.
Soccer: Carlos Vela issued greetings and advice to his new teammates, Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, after he re-signed with Los Angeles FC, extending his tenure with the MLS leaders through the 2023 season.
Motor sports: Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Jüri Vips for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream.
Television: Amazon announced that Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.