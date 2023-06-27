Baseball
M’s Ford, Clase picked for Futures Game
Two of the Mariners’ most athletic and high-ceiling prospects will get a chance to showcase their talents during the MLB All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park.
Catcher Harry Ford, the consensus top prospect in the Mariners organization, and outfielder Jonatan Clase, who is rising fast as a prospect, were selected to join the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 4 p.m. July 8.
Ford, 20, has been considered the Mariners’ top position-player prospect after Julio Rodriguez reached the big leagues.
Ford is ranked as the No. 48 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and No. 64 by Baseball America.
Clase, a 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder with elite speed and increased power potential, began the season with Everett and played his way up to Double-A Arkansas.
Clase is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the organization by Baseball America and No. 12 by MLB Pipeline.
Short hops: Padres scratched Yu Darvish from his start against the Pirates due to an illness. ... Twins placed Brock Stewart on the 15-day IL with right elbow soreness.
LSU wins CWS title: A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday in the third and deciding game of the finals.
LSU staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from the humiliating 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship, second to USC’s 12.
Hockey
Kraken open season at Stanley Cup Champions
The Kraken’s 2023-24 regular-season schedule dropped Tuesday along with several new ticket options and planned celebrations.
Although the word from the NHL Board of Governors late last week was that teams will not wear specialty jerseys in warmups next season, the Kraken reaffirmed its commitment to hold “Hockey is For Everyone (HIFE)” theme nights, “which celebrate diverse communities across the Pacific Northwest” featuring the work of local artists. The team announced the addition of Health Care Workers night and Teachers and Faculty Group night.
On opening night, which is Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Vegas Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner before a home game against the Kraken at 7:30 p.m., part of a triple-header on ESPN.
The first home game of the season comes Oct. 17 against the Colorado Avalanche, the team the Kraken beat in seven games to advance out of the first round of the 2023 playoffs.
Beniers named rookie of the year: Kraken center Matty Beniers won the 2023 Calder Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s rookie of the year award, following a standout debut at hockey’s highest level on Monday.
Beniers led all rookies with 57 points and was tied for the lead among them in goals with 24, helping the Kraken make the playoffs in their second year of existence.
Kings acquire, extend Dubois: Los Angeles acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with Winnipeg. Dubois agreed to an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually. Winnipeg will get center Gabriel Vilardi, forwards Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in 2024.
Blackhawks acquire Hall: Boston’s Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno were traded to Chicago for pending restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. Chicago agreed with Foligno on a $4 million deal for next season.
Hayes traded to Blues: St. Louis acquired center Kevin Hayes from Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Newhook sent to Canadiens: Colorado traded forward Alex Newhook to Montreal for the 31st and 37th picks in this week’s draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.
Devils send Blackwood to Sharks: San Jose acquired goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from New Jersey for a sixth-round pick, No. 164.
Briefly
College: The governing body for the National Letter of Intent Program announced new policies allowing athletes to back out of NLI agreements without penalty due to a head coaching change or for leaving their original school after one quarter or one semester as long as a release is requested.
Basketball: Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.5 million option and is now under contract with the Heat for this coming season.
Football: NFL running back Leonard Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway.
Soccer: Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract.
Court: Former New Mexico State basketball players Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu, who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates, settled the case.
Tennis: The WTA Tour announced what it called a “pathway to equal prize money.” The plan is to have matching payouts for women and men across all rounds of singles at the joint WTA-ATP 1000 and 500 events by 2027, and to make sure that single-week WTA-only 1000 and 500 events that are being played at the same time, but at different sites, as their ATP-only 1000 and 500 equivalents are offering the same money as those counterparts by 2033. ... Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International. ... Rebeka Masarova upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 at the Bad Homburg Open.
Track and field: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.