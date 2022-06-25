Football
Four-star DB Holmes commits to UW
In a week that has featured a whopping 21 official visitors for Washington, four-star 2023 defensive back Vincent Holmes continued the Huskies’ commitment streak by announcing a verbal pledge Saturday.
“After a great talk with my family and my head coach and a great visit to the University of Washington I would like to announce my commitment to the dawgs,” Holmes tweeted.
Holmes published an Instagram video Saturday documenting the moment he committed on the Husky Stadium turf. With his arm around UW redshirt freshman corner and former San Jacinto (Calif.) High School teammate Davon Banks, Holmes took off his red T-shirt and traded it for Banks’ purple Husky shirt — before being mobbed by a crowd of his future teammates.
The hybrid wide receiver and defensive back is UW’s fifth verbal commit in the last five days — joining four-star defensive lineman Anthony James, three-star offensive tackle Zachary Henning, three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon and three-star edge Jacob Lane. He arrived at UW for an official visit on Thursday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Holmes chose UW over offers from Colorado, Arizona, BYU, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Washington State, Fresno State and more. He took his only other official visit to Colorado on June 10.
Bears sign Gordon: The Chicago Bears signed second-round draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract.
The cornerback from Washington became the Bears’ first selection when they took him with the No. 39 overall pick. The Bears got a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson by taking the athletic and hard-hitting Gordon. A first-team, All-Pac-12 pick, he had 46 tackles and two interceptions to go with a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 starts last season.
Rugby
Seawolves lose MLR championship game
HARRISON, N.J. — The disappointment was apparent, but for Seawolves head coach Allen Clarke those feelings gave way to ones of pride of an unexpected postseason run.
One year after winning only four games and a few weeks after seemingly being eliminated from postseason contention, the Seawolves’ improbable run concluded one win short of a third Major League Rugby championship when they fell 30-15 to Rugby New York.
“Now is the time to celebrate how awesome the boys have been to get to the final,” said Clarke, who took over late last year. “Compared to where we were last season, it is fantastic for everybody associated with the Seawolves. We recognize it’s a journey and we’re probably further ahead than we expected to be.”
Rugby New York (14-5) took the lead for good in the 24th minute when it formed a maul in the Seattle (11-8) end and powered its way through for a seven-point penalty try to make it 14-8. Playing a man-up for the 10 minutes that followed, New York built upon the lead with Andy Ellis’ try in the 34th minute.
Baseball
Astros throw a combined no-hitter
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching Houston to a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without a complete game in 84 professional starts, was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. Javier set career highs for strikeouts (13) and pitches (115), and he matched his longest start with seven innings.
Pressly retired three straight batters in the ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.
Appel reaches majors: Mark Appel is a big league ballplayer nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall in the amateur draft. Appel was promoted by the Phillies.
Dodgers lose Hudson for season: Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson was placed on the IL with a season-ending torn left ACL.
Briefly
Basketball: The Phoenix Mercury announced they agreed to terms on a contract divorce with Tina Charles after 18 games.
Soccer: Los Angeles FC has reached a deal with Welsh forward Gareth Bale to move to MLS after his departure from Real Madrid.
Motor sports: Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green at Nashville Superspeedway after qualifying was rained out. ... Martin Truex Jr. will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 season. ... Justin Allgaier routed the field at Nashville Superspeedway for his second Xfinity Series victory of the season. ... Ron Capps took the No. 1 position in Funny Car qualifying at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.
Golf: In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 to take a three-stroke lead at the Women’s PGA Championship. ... Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead at the Travelers Championship. ... Li Haotong opened up a three-shot lead atthe BMW International Open. ... Jess Baker of England earned a 4-and-3 victory in the championship match at the Women’s British Amateur.
Tennis: Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, and Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon because of injuries. ... Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets. ... Petra Kvitova beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title. ... Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years, beating Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final.
Swimming: Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won another gold medal, Italy won the men’s 4x100 medley relay title and the American women clinched the United States’ record 45th medal of the week by winning the 4x100 medley final at the world swimming championships.
