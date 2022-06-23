Soccer
FIFA allows bigger squads for World Cup
GENEVA — FIFA has approved bigger 26-man squads for the World Cup in Qatar, deciding Thursday to extend soccer’s relaxation of rules that help coaches and players during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move was expected from the FIFA Bureau — comprising the presidents of FIFA and soccer’s six confederations — after 23-player rosters were expanded for recent continental championships.
The extra numbers help the coaches of the 32 teams cope with possible outbreaks of virus cases. It also means additional players are already following health protocols within the camp in Qatar rather than be brought from their home country.
The squad size change will send a total of 96 extra players to the World Cup being played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The 28-day tournament compares to 32 days four years ago in Russia.
Former Astros GM Luhnow buys Spanish club Leganes: An investment group led by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who lost his job in baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal, has bought Spanish soccer club Leganés.
“We will do all we can to improve this club,” Luhnow said in Madrid after purchasing the second-division team for an undisclosed sum from prior owners Victoria Pavón and Felipe Moreno.
Court
Maradona’s medical personnel to face trial
BUENOS AIRES — An Argentinian judge ruled that eight medical personnel involved in the care of soccer star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence.
Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among those who will stand trial for homicide, the judge ruled. The trial is not expected to begin until the end of 2023 or early 2024.
The defendants are accused of failing to take proper care of Maradona when he was recovering from surgery, which led to his death.
Maradona died at the age of 60 on Nov. 25, 2020 due to a cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering at a house outside Buenos Aires from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.
Football
Top QB recruit Manning going to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The latest Manning quarterback, and the nation’s top recruit for next year’s class, has verbally committed to a future SEC school: Arch Manning tweeted Thursday that he plans to play at Texas.
The quarterback’s message included a photo of him dropping back for a pass while wearing a Longhorns shirt.
Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman, a prep school in New Orleans where his Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli also played. Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, is the older brother of Peyton and Eli.
Peyton Manning played at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, in playing at Mississippi.
Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference by the 2025 season, and maybe sooner.
Swimming
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction.
The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.
The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool.
Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, had fainted.
Americans add three more golds: Lilly King (200 breastroke), Ryan Murphy (200 backstroke) and the men’s 4x200 freestyle team claimed three more gold medals for the United States at the world championships.
Briefly
Baseball: The Giants acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun. Outfielder Steven Duggar was sent to Texas in the deal.
Basketball: The Lakers will get to participate in the NBA draft after acquiring the 35th overall pick from Orlando for cash and a future second-round selection. ... The Cavaliers acquired the No. 49 selection from Sacramento in exchange for the rights to forward Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million.
Motor sports: McLaren isn’t done with Felix Rosenqvist and signed the Swedish driver to a multi-year contract extension.
Horse racing: The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year for repeated medication violations.
Golf: Li Haotong shot 10-under 62 to lead the BMW International Open.
Tennis: A right knee injury to Serena Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne. ... Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev suffered a straight-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships. ... Bianca Andreescu reached her first semifinal in over a year with a 6-4, 6-1 win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina at the Bad Homburg Open. ... Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the semifinals at Eastbourne after her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, withdrew.
Olympics: Recent meetings with the IOC have led U.S. officials to believe all signs point toward Salt Lake City bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics.
Weightlifting: Three Russian officials, Maxim Agapitov, Dmitry Chernogorov and Aleksandr Kishkin, won a court ruling to overturn being barred from this weekend’s International Weightlifting Federation elections.
