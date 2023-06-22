Baseball
Ohtani, Acuna Jr. to start in All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.
Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes and make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter.
Acuna led all players with 3,082,600 ballots and was elected to start for the fourth time.
The pair were chosen under rules that began last year and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began May 31 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from Monday to Thursday.
Manfred regrets granting immunity: Commissioner Rob Manfred says if he could do it over again, he may not have granted immunity to Houston Astros players while investigating the team’s sign-stealing scandal.
Manfred oversaw MLB’s investigation that confirmed the Astros stole signs with banned electronics en route to a 2017 World Series title.
Astros players were granted immunity during the probe — a decision that peeved players and fans alike when MLB’s report and discipline were issued in January 2020.
During an interview with Time magazine published Wednesday, Manfred said it was “maybe not my best decision ever.”
Rays bench Franco: Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco was benched by manager Kevin Cash and will not play the next two games against Kansas City for the way he has handled frustrating situations this year.
Keuchel agrees with Twins: Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel agreed to a minor league contract with Minnesota.
Basketball
Paul traded to Warriors for Poole, picks
Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade on Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. The trade also includes a package of draft capital.
The Wizards agreed to acquire Paul from Phoenix last week, in the deal that sent Bradley Beal from Washington to the Suns.
Wizards trading Porzingis to Celtics in 3-team deal: The Wizards agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics as part of a three-team trade.
The deal also includes the Grizzlies acquiring Marcus Smart from Boston in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. ESPN reported the Wizards are also receiving guard Tyus Jones from Memphis, and forwards Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari and a second-round pick this year from Boston.
Hurley gets new contract: Connecticut men’s coach Dan Hurley cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $32.1 million contract. The deal, which runs through 2029, will pay Hurley an average of $5.35 million per season and includes incentives.
McNeese St. coach Wade suspended: Former LSU and current McNeese State men’s coach Will Wade received a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension for multiple rules violations, ending a slow-moving case originally rooted in a federal corruption investigation into the sport.
The ruling came from a panel of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). It determined Wade failed to report potential violations, as well as making payments to the ex-fiancée of a former player — who he had coached before arriving at LSU in 2017 — to prevent the disclosure of potential violations.
The panel found Wade failed to cooperate with the investigation, specifically by delaying full production of requested records and knowingly providing false or misleading information.
Briefly
Football: Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg.
Pro sports: Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics as part of a $4.05 billion deal.
Court: Janae Edmondson, a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee, is suing the Missouri city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs. The driver allegedly responsible for the wreck, Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite several violations of his bond.
Golf: Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the BMW International Open was suspended by the threat of lightning.
Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Queen’s Club Championships quarterfinals. ... Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and seventh-ranked Coco Gauff had upset losses at the Berlin Open. ... Venus Williams lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Jelena Ostapenko at the Birmingham Classic. ... Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Halle Open as defending champion Hubert Hurkacz was eliminated. ... Ysaline Bonaventure advanced at the Veneto Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Nuria Brancaccio.
Figure skating: The long-running doping case involving Russian Kamila Valieva could finally be decided after dates were set for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS will hear the case from Sept. 26-29.
Cycling: Chloe Dygert continued her remarkable return from a devastating injury by winning her second U.S. time trial championship. In the men’s competition, Brandon McNulty covered three laps in 40:39 to win the stars-and-stripes jersey.
