Baseball
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 10,800-seat stadium, opened in 1910, is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and a National Historic Site. The stadium was home to the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924-60.
The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948.
MLB said Tuesday it is staging the game around the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas in 1865. There also will be a Double-A game at the ballpark between the Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits of the Southern League on June 18.
St. Louis will be the home team for the June 20 game, scheduled to start shortly after 4 p.m. PST and to be televised nationally on FOX. Period uniforms will be used relating to the Negro Leagues history of San Francisco and St. Louis.
“The legacy of the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, is one of excellence and perseverance,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the stories of the Negro Leagues throughout this event next year.”
Short hops: Gavin Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut on Wednesday with a start against Oakland. ... Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks — and possibly longer — with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.
Soccer
FIFPRO releases report on women’s disparities
The path to the Women’s World Cup has been vastly uneven for the teams headed to Australia and New Zealand next month.
A report released Tuesday by FIFPRO, the global players’ union, outlined the disparity in standards and conditions for qualifying for the teams that vied for the 32 spots in the tournament, which starts on July 20.
The report said 29% of the players have not been paid for taking part in qualifying tournaments. When players were paid, often it was based on performance in matches. Only 40% of players considered themselves professional athletes.
Additionally, 66% of players said they had to take unpaid leave or vacation days to play in qualifying events.
Nearly all of the players, 93% of the 362 players surveyed, believed they were not paid enough.
“In highlighting these conditions and the status of players across the globe, FIFPRO firmly calls on the industry to take a closer look at the qualification processes in each of the six confederations,” FIFPRO urges in the report. “This is so we all can commit to meaningful changes that look at the overall opportunities the FIFA Women’s World Cup can deliver to a greater number of players than those that just appear at the final tournament in July and August this year.”
The report also found a lack of important safeguards for athletes, with 54% reporting they had not had a medical examination prior to qualification. Thirty-three percent said there was not sufficient recovery time between games. A majority also felt that gym and recovery facilities were subpar or did not exist, and 32% said that stadiums and fields were not up to standard.
2024 Copa America to start on June 20: Next year’s Copa America tournament in the United States will kick off on June 20, with the final to be played on July 17.
South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates but said tournament organizers have yet to pick the host cities.
Ten South American teams plus six from Central and North America will take part in the 2024 Copa America.
Messi expected to make debut on July 21: Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed.
Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
Messi’s contract will be worth $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said.
Briefly
Football: The Rams re-signed running back Sony Michel.
Hockey: Forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
Court: Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
Motor sports: Joe Gibbs sold a minority stake in his NASCAR team to members of the group awaiting approval to take over ownership of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. ... Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course next week.
Tennis: Anett Kontaveit, who was ranked as high as No. 2, will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury. ... Jule Niemeier upset defending champion Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Berlin Open. ... Tatjana Maria comfortably beat Ylena In-Albon 6-3, 6-4 at the Veneto Open. ... Hubert Hurkacz started his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win against American Christopher Eubanks. ... Katie Boulter lost at the Birmingham Classic, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Lin Zhu. ... Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against Arthur Rinderknech at the Queen’s Club Championships.
Obituary: Oklahoma announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.
