Tennis
American Fritz shushes booing crowd
PARIS — The French Open crowd was not happy with American player Taylor Fritz after he beat one of their own — indeed, their last man in the bracket — so they booed and whistled relentlessly. Fritz’s response? He told them to shush. Over and over again.
Fritz, a 25-year-old from California who is seeded No. 9 at Roland Garros, got into a back-and-forth with the fans at Court Suzanne Lenglen after his 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory over 78th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in the second round on Thursday night.
Rinderknech attempted a lob that landed long on the last point, and Fritz, who had been running toward the baseline to chase the ball, immediately looked up into the stands and pressed his right index finger to his lips to say, essentially, “Hush!”
16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva advanced to the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Diane Perry of France in 77 minutes. Next up will be a contest against 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, who beat Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-3.
Kayla Day, a Californian ranked 138th, knocked out No. 20 Madison Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. The exits by seeded women continued with Bernarda Pera defeating No. 22 Donna Vekic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, although No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 4 Elena Rybakina and No. 7 Ons Jabeur all advanced.
The men’s bracket saw the departure of No. 8 Jannik Sinner with a wild 6-7 (0), 7-6 (7), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 loss against 79th-ranked Daniel Altmaier, and No. 18 Alex de Minaur was eliminated by Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
No. 4 Casper Ruud, No. 12 Frances Tiafoe and No. 15 Borna Coric all won.
Raducanu splits from coach: Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will no longer work with Sebastian Sachs, who had been her fifth coach in the past two years.
Horse racing
Churchill Downs implements safety standards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horse racing’s oversight authority and Churchill Downs have each announced additional safety and health measures in the wake of 12 recent deaths since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) will conduct additional post-entry screening of horses to identify those at increased risk for injury. It will also direct its Integrity and Welfare Unit to collect blood and hair samples for all fatalities for use while investigating a cause.
Earlier Thursday, Churchill Downs announced it would immediately limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for poor performers.
HISA’s second independent analysis of Churchill Downs’ training and racing surfaces, conducted by track superintendent Dennis Moore, continues with results to be made public upon completion.
Major tracks switching to synthetic: Some North American racetracks have replaced traditional dirt with a synthetic surface made of wax-coated sand, fibers and recycled rubber.
It mutes hoofbeats and limits whatever kickback might fly in the trailing horses faces.
Synthetic surfaces, known by such trademarked names as Tapeta and Polytrack, are gaining traction in some major racing locales.
Gulfstream Park in Florida added Tapeta in 2021. Woodbine near Toronto switched from dirt to Polytrack and then to Tapeta in 2016.
In 2015, Turfway Park near Cincinnati was the first track in North America to install Polytrack and five years later replaced it with Tapeta.
Statistics from The Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database show the surface with the fewest deaths per 1,000 horses is synthetic.
Briefly
Baseball: Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle were activated off the IL by the Yankees. ... Phillies placed Alec Bohm on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. ... Baseball legend Steve Garvey, who played for the Dodgers and Padres, is meeting with voters and senior GOP officials as he weighs a potential 2024 California Senate bid.
Basketball: Joe Mazzulla will return as the Celtics coach next season. ... Nick Nurse was officially named the 76ers coach. ... Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals while the league continues to look into whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other officials from online critiques.
College: The New College of Florida trustees dominated by conservatives appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis chose a new mascot for the school: The Mighty Banyans.
Football: Wisconsin lawmakers voted to approve spending $2 million to help stage the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. ... The Bills added veteran offensive lineman Brandon Shell on a one-year contract. ... The Southeastern Conference will play eight league games in 2024 when it expands to 16 teams with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas.
Golf: Maximilian Kieffer delighted home fans at the European Open with a 4-under 69 for a share of the lead with Simon Forsstrom.
Hockey: Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery and is expected to miss four to six months. ... Former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas joined the Penguins as the team’s president of hockey operations. ... Hilary Knight was the runaway leader in voting for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first female player of the year award.
Soccer: Striker Folarin Balogun was among 24 players picked by new coach B.J. Callaghan for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and could make his national team debut against Mexico on June 15. ... Uruguay topped Gambia 1-0 in theUnder-20 World Cup quarterfinals and will play the United States in the last eight on Sunday. ... The new NWSL team in San Francisco will be called Bay Football Club, or Bay FC for short.
Swimming: Seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will miss the world championships in July while she continues rehabbing from left knee surgery and a shoulder injury.
