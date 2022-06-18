Baseball
Kelly succeeds Meggs as Huskies coach
Former Washington pitching coach Jason Kelly will succeed Lindsay Meggs as the Huskies’ next head coach, the university announced Friday. The hire is pending approval of the university’s standard background check.
“My family and I could not be more excited to be heading back to Seattle,” Kelly said in a release. “The University of Washington has always been home to us. I would like to give a special thank you to President (Ana Mari) Cauce, Jen Cohen and Kim Durand for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I am proud to be a Husky, and can’t wait to get to work. Go Dawgs!”
Kelly — who spent a single season as Louisiana State’s pitching coach in 2022 — was named D1Baseball.com ‘s National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018, when he helped the Huskies reach the College World Series for the first time in program history. (UW was later forced to vacate all 2018 wins, however, after the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions ruled that the program provided impermissible recruiting benefits to players’ parents.)
In seven seasons (2013-19) in Seattle, Kelly developed 15 MLB draft selections, while Washington earned three NCAA tournament berths — after mustering only one such berth in 13 seasons before Kelly’s arrival. His UW accomplishments also include a top-10 recruiting class in 2017. A year prior, he oversaw the development of Husky ace Troy Rallings, a first-team All-American and the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year.
In 2014, UW achieved its highest national ranking (No. 5) in team history, via Baseball America, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball. The Huskies’ 3.11 team earned-run average ranked third in the Pac-12 and was the program’s lowest since 1985.
Brewers DFA two-time All-Star Cain: On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, the Milwaukee Brewers designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBI over 43 games this season.
Cain is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in January 2018 as a free agent. Milwaukee is responsible for the $10,897,121 remaining of this season’s $18 million.
Motor sports
Verstappen edges Alonso to win pole
MONTREAL — Max Verstappen overcame slick conditions to win his second pole of the season, and Fernando Alonso used the wet track to earn his first front row start in a decade in rainy qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Saturday run for Verstappen, the reigning Formula One champion and current points leader, was no surprise even though its the Dutchman’s first career pole at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Instead, it was 40-year-old Alonso who brought the crowd to its feet with a thrilling run to qualify second. He jumped ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton as time expired and drew a rousing ovation from the rain-soaked spectators.
Gasley to return to AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat.
But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better.
Tennis
Osaka won’t play at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she’s decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter: “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”
Osaka has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24.
Jabeur ends Gauff’s run: Coco Gauff missed out on reaching a first grass-court final when the 18-year-old American lost to Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the semifinals of the Berlin Open.
Medvedev reaches Halle final: Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the final of the Halle Open. The Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), in Sunday’s final.
Berrettini looks to defend title: Matteo Berrettini was unfazed by a rain delay in beating Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the Queen’s Club final for a second straight year. The defending champion beat Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to extend his winning streak to eight games.
Van Uytvanck to face Errani: Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck will face Italian veteran Sara Errani in the final of the Veneto Open.
Briefly
Basketball: Kenny Atkinson’s tenure as coach of the Charlotte Hornets is over before it started. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said that Atkinson, citing family matters, has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets.
Golf: Defending champion Nelly Korda made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and the lead at the LPGA Meijer Classic.
Swimming: Katie Ledecky started the United States’ medal collection at the world swimming championships with a gold by reclaiming her title in the women’s 400 meters. Ledecky clocked 3 minutes, 58.15 seconds — nearly two seconds off the world record.
