Motor sports
Verstappen wins pole in Canada
Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in Saturday qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who has won five of seven races this season, will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to win his 44th career race. It would tie him with Senna for fifth on F1’s all-time winners list.
Rain in Montreal hampered most of Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and although the track was only slightly slick at the start of qualifying, it was absolutely pouring by the pole-deciding third session. The 10 drivers who advanced into the round tried to get a clean lap down, but Oscar Piastri of McLaren crashed and Alex Albon of Williams didn’t get on track.
Most of the drivers returned to their garages with time still on the clock.
“I like driving in the wet. I come from Holland and we are used to driving in the wet,” said Verstappen, who competes under the Dutch flag.
“I feel in general it helps if you’re confident in the wet. It’s sort of a feeling, knowing how to drive it, what lines to take and it is difficult to fully explain,” Verstappen said. “It’s something you’ve been learning since you were little kids. I remember back in the karting days, my dad was standing on the track telling me where to drive in the wet because I think back in the day he was also quite good in the wet. So I think it’s just learning and understanding yourself what is going on and what you have to do and how to drive fast in the wet.”
Verstappen will start on the front row alongside Nico Hülkenberg of Haas.
Herta takes IndyCar pole: Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. That’s over 41/2 seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year’s event.
Pato O’Ward qualified second and was followed in order by points leader Alex Palou, defending Road America champion Josef Newgarden and Rossi.
Yet even Herta acknowledged afterward the challenges caused by this sprawling Wisconsin course’s first repaving since 1995. Drivers have discovered they’re in serious trouble if they go even slightly off course.
Power shoves Dixon after crash: Reigning IndyCar champion Will Power shoved Scott Dixon after the two were involved in a crash that severely damaged both cars during practice at Road America.
Dixon, the six-time IndyCar champion, had spun on course and re-entered the track ahead of Romain Grosjean and Power. Dixon allowed enough room for Grosjean to get by, but as Power approached the gap closed and Power couldn’t avoid hitting Dixon.
The two cars spun off course and Power slammed into a concrete wall. Both cars were extremely damaged. Power then got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.
Basketball
Huggins arrested on suspicion of DUI
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.
Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was pulled over by police in Pittsburgh on Friday night. He was charged with driving under the influence, was released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report.
An officer observed garbage bags with empty beer containers both inside the vehicle and in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint. Huggins said he had been to a basketball camp with his brother in Sherrodsville, Ohio. An officer said Huggins was asked multiple times what city he was in but never got a response. A breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at a hospital before his release.
Briefly
Baseball: The game between the Yankees and Red Sox was postponed by the forecast of rain throughout the night. The game will be made up Sunday at 10:35 a.m. as part of a split doubleheader. ... The Brewers activated Wade Miley and Jesse Winker from the IL. ... The Marlins placed Jean Segura on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. ... The Cubs placed Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL with a right wrist sprain.
Court: Police in Germany arrested a truck driver accused in the crash in Italy last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin and were holding him pending extradition proceedings, prosecutors in both countries said. Wolfgang Rieke is accused of road homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.
Tennis: Frances Tiafoe will contest his first grass-court final after the American outlasted Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6 (11) in a marathon Stuttgart Open tiebreak. ... The first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years will play out at the Nottingham Open. Katie Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years, and Jodie Burrage piled on more history by edging Alize Cornet 7-5, 7-5. ... Ekaterina Alexandrova will defend her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova.
Obituary: Ray Lewis III died of a suspected overdose police said. Officers were called to a central Florida home on Wednesday and found Lewis unconscious in a bedroom.
