Soccer
Heath acquired by Reign, signs deal
SEATTLE — OL Reign have acquired the rights to forward Tobin Heath from Racing Louisville.
The Reign signed Heath for the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League season, with an option for 2023. She will join the team next week.
In exchange, Louisville received second- and fourth-round picks in next year’s NWSL draft and $50,000 in allocation money.
“We’re all eager to win a title, and I’m hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal,” Heath said in a statement released by the club.
Heath, 34, most recently played for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, scoring two goals in nine appearances, including three starts, last season.
Basketball
Gonzaga could play on aircraft carrier
Gonzaga is reportedly working on scheduling a Veterans Day matchup with Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in San Diego.
No contracts have been signed and numerous logistical aspects need to be ironed out, but both schools are optimistic the Nov. 11 meeting will take place, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Gonzaga opened the 2015-16 season against Pittsburgh on a portable court at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Butler in Okinawa, Japan, as part of the Armed Forces Classic. The game was called off at halftime with Pittsburgh leading 37-35 due to unsafe court conditions. There were multiple instances of players slipping and sliding from moisture on the court in the opening 20 minutes.
USA Basketball picks roster for WC qualifiers: USA Basketball is taking some veterans into the next window of World Cup qualifying. A roster of 12 players was unveiled for the next two games, set for July 1 at Puerto Rico and July 4 at Cuba. The Americans are 3-1 so far in qualifying and have already clinched a berth in the second round.
Jim Boylen will again coach the Americans in qualifying. His roster for these two games: Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Langston Galloway, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, George King, Eric Mika, David Stockton and Noah Vonleh.
Baseball
Manfred says Rays, A’s need deals soon
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics need to reach new ballpark deals soon and left open the possibility of considering relocation if agreements are not struck.
“There is urgency with respect to Tampa,” Manfred said Thursday during a news conference following an owners meeting. “There needs to be a resolution in the Tampa Bay region for the Rays.”
Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season. The Rays said in January that MLB had rejected the team’s plan to split its season between Florida and Montreal.
The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. The A’s have proposed a new ballpark at Howard Terminal and are working with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to gain the necessary approvals.
Minor league game time cut with pitch clock: Pitch clocks have shortened games by an average of 29 minutes in the minor leagues this year as the season nears the halfway point.
Minor league games with a pitch clock have averaged 2 hours, 35 minutes, down from 3:04 through June 14 last year.
Blitzer gets minority share of Guardians: Major League Baseball approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer, whose sports holdings include ownership shares in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
Clemson hires Bakich: Clemson hired Michigan’s Erik Bakich to revive a baseball program that had missed two straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in more than three decades.
Briefly
Football: Former Buffalo Bills and Montreal Alouettes head coach Marv Levy will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. He’ll become just the third person to be in both the Canadian and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Hockey: The Philadelphia Flyers named John Tortorella their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup since 1975.
Motor sports: Formula One’s governing body is taking steps to reduce the bouncing effect that cars have struggled with this season after several drivers complained about the aerodynamic issue that causes their vehicles to hop on the track.
Court: Amin Khoury was acquitted of charges that he paid off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal.
Horse racing: Kyprios held on to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as the Frankie Dettori-ridden Stradivarius came up short in his attempt to land the prestigious race for a record-tying fourth time.
Tennis: Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at the Halle Open. ... Defending champion Matteo Berrettini stayed on course for back-to-back Queen’s Club titles by beating Denis Kudla. ... Coco Gauff reached her first grass-court quarterfinal by beating Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4 at the Berlin Open.
Weightlifting: Tamás Aján of Hungary, the former Olympic official who ran the sport of weightlifting for more than 40 years, was banned for life for covering up doping cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.