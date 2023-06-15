Baseball
Martinez uses photo to demand rule fix
HOUSTON — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez is demanding that Major League Baseball change its basepath rule after catcher Keibert Ruiz’s ninth-inning throw hit runner Jake Meyers, resulting in a throwing error that gave the Houston Astros a 5-4 win Wednesday night.
Martinez printed out a photo of Meyers running on the grass inside the first-base line after hitting a grounder and brought it to his postgame news conference.
“There it is right there,” Martinez said. “Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don’t think so. I’m over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule. If this is what the umpire sees that he’s running down the line, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can’t make the right call. Brutal.”
Martinez was ejected from Game 6 of the 2019 World Series in Houston for arguing after the Nationals’ Trea Turner was called out on a similar play.
MLB rules state that “when running the last half of the way to first base while the ball is being fielded in the vicinity of first, a baserunner must stay within the three-foot runner’s lane to the right of the foul line unless they are avoiding a player fielding a batted ball.”
Commissioner suspects many pitchers using banned sticky stuff: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids.
“I am sure that out of an abundance of caution and good judgment, umpires have had questionable situations that they decided: just not quite sure,” Manfred said following an owners meeting. “And I am 100% certain they err on the side of no violation.”
Robot umpires not likely for 2024: Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024. Defining a computerized strike zone is among the issues.
Buxton off IL: The Twins reinstated Byron Buxton from the IL after he missed 10 games with a bruised left rib.
Soccer
Vinicius Junior will join racism task force
GENEVA — Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior agreed to join a new task force to tackle racism in soccer, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday.
Vinícius, who is Black, has been the target of sustained racist abuse by fans in Spanish stadiums throughout the season, with little done by referees or soccer bodies to protect him.
That must stop, Infantino said in an Instagram post after he met the player at a Brazil training camp in Barcelona.
“There is no football if there is racism! So let’s stop the games,” Infantino wrote.
“We will also strengthen the engagement with players on this crucial topic so I am glad Vinicius accepted to be part of a task force which will include other important players and will elaborate concrete and efficient measures to end racism in football once and for all.”
Altidore cut by Revolution: Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore was cut from the New England’s Revolution roster when the team exercised his contract buyout.
Angel City fires coach Coombe: Angel City FC fired coach Freya Coombe halfway through the NWSL expansion franchise’s second season. Assistant coach Becki Tweed will serve as Angel City’s interim head coach.
Briefly
Golf: Xander Schauffele matched Rickie Fowler’s round of 62, tying the U.S. Open record not long after Fowler posted the lowest score in tournament history.
Basketball: Hornets center Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. ... Lindsay Whalen has decided not to remain in an administrative role at Minnesota following her dismissal as women’s basketball coach.
Hockey: The Devils signed forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million extension.
Motor sports: Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp is retiring after a nearly two-decade NASCAR career.
Court: Federal authorities announced charges against a ring of nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables including an Andy Warhol silkscreen, a Jackson Pollock painting and nine World Series rings belonging to the late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra. ... New Delhi police filed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation. If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison.
Tennis: Feliciano Lopez was appointed tournament director for the Davis Cup Finals. ... Richard Gasquet prevailed in his upset of top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (8), 2-6, 7-5 at the Stuttgart Open for his 600th ATP tour win. ... The three remaining seeded players, No. 3 Magda Linette, No. 5 Anhelina Kalinina and No. 7 Camila Giorgi, all lost at the Nottingham Open.
Track and field: National championship and Olympic coach Curtis Frye is retiring after 27 seasons at South Carolina.
Cycling: Gino Mader of Switzerland was airlifted to the hospital after being found unconscious after he crashed down a ravine during the Tour de Suisse race. ... More than 30 riders were disqualified from the Under-23 Giro d’Italia after they were caught on camera hanging onto team cars and motorbikes on the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio.
Television: Facing corruption charges linked to the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese marketing giant Dentsu will no longer be a major broadcast rights holder in Asia. The IOC awarded exclusive rights for four Olympics from 2026 to 2032 to the Switzerland-based, Chinese-owned sports marketing agency Infront.
