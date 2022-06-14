Basketball
Griner’s Russia detention extended
MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
The 31-year-old American basketball player has been held in Russia since February when she was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities there claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. The U.S. Department of State last month reclassified her as wrongfully detained.
The Khimki district court of the Moscow region extended Griner’s detention for a third time, according to the Tass report, which also cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that Moscow will not consider including Griner in a detainee swap “until a court investigation into her case is completed.”
Soccer
Costa Rica beats New Zealand in playoff
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by beating New Zealand 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff on Tuesday.
Leaning heavily on its core of veterans, Costa Rica defended a third-minute goal from Joel Campbell and relied on saves from goalkeeper and captain Keylor Navas.
New Zealand rallied from the early setback to dominate possession and create more and better scoring chances, even after going down to 10 men for the last quarter of the match.
Two key decisions after video review went against New Zealand, canceling out a possible equalizing goal by Chris Wood in the 39th and ensuring a red card in the 69th for a foul by Kosta Barbarouses. The midfielder was on the field as a substitute for just nine minutes.
Apple, MLS announce 10-year partnership: Apple and Major League Soccer have announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.
The deal is Apple’s second venture into streaming professional sports. In April, it began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” an exclusive weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games.
Henry transfers to Reims: American defender Kobi Henry transferred to Reims in the French League from second-tier Orange County of the United Soccer League’s League Championship.
Kompany hired by Burnley: Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was hired as manager of Burnley for his first coaching job in English soccer.
Tennis
U.S. Open won’t ban Russian players
The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.
U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”
Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at various tennis tournaments around the world, including the French Open, which ended June 5.
Serena Williams gets Wimbledon wild-card: Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all. The All England Club announced that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away.
Tsitsipas beats Bonzi: The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Halle Open, when there were also wins for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios.
Ruud loses at Queen’s Club: Casper Ruud endured a tough transition from clay to the grass courts, with the top seed losing his opening-round match at the Queen’s Club in straight sets to Briton Ryan Peniston.
Jabeur wins in Berlin: Ons Jabeur started her grass-court season with a win as she cruised past Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open.
Errani upsets Brengle: Italian Sara Errani upset second-seeded Madison Brengle in the opening round of the Veneto Open, beating the American 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Briefly
Baseball: Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season because of ligament damage in his elbow.
College: Connecticut’s athletic department self-reported 15 minor NCAA violations in 2021, including a women’s basketball player accepting cash from fans.
Football: Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson reiterated he never committed sexual misconduct and said he plans to keep fighting to clear his name. ... The Rams re-signed linebacker Travin Howard six days after waiving him.
Hockey: Bruce Cassidy was hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins.
Boxing: The troubled International Boxing Association may have to hold its presidential election again after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of Netherlands boxing official Boris van der Vorst, who was barred from the original vote.
Wrestling: Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida.
