Bird has her No. 10 retired by Storm
SEATTLE — At times funny, at times emotional, Sue Bird’s 21-year career received a ceremony that matched the longevity of her basketball exploits when the Seattle Storm retired the No. 10 she wore during her WNBA career on Sunday.
The event pushed nearly three hours in total length, with Bird’s speech taking up more than half that amount. But it was the comprehensive closure that never materialized after Bird’s career ended in the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
“I didn’t anticipate it being that long, but the truth is I don’t know that I could have taken anything out,” Bird said afterward. “That’s what this has meant to me. It was just so important for me to say names and to point people out and to tell them what they’ve meant.”
From Bird’s fiancée Megan Rapinoe and hip-hop star Macklemore serving as emcee’s, to former teammates Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson giving heartfelt speeches, the event was Seattle’s opportunity to embrace Bird once more.
And for Bird to share her thanks to former coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans who watched her win four WNBA titles and five Olympic gold medals and become the standard by which all other point guards are judged.
“That’s what has made this all so wonderful. To feel seen and safe here, whether it was with the ball in my hands on the floor, or me out in the community, I could always be my ever-evolving self,” Bird said toward the conclusion of her speech. “As I’ve said, Seattle wasn’t always home, but that’s exactly what it became.”
Bird’s number was the second retired by the franchise, joining Jackson’s No. 15 hanging in the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena. It was a weekend of celebration that started with a flag honoring Bird’s No. 10 being raised to the top of the Space Needle in the rain on Thursday and ended with Bird back on the court serving as the floor general once more.
Djokovic wins 23rd Grand Slam title
PARIS — Novak Djokovic made clear for years this was his goal. What drove him. What inspired him. The biggest titles from his sport’s biggest stages were Djokovic’s main aim and now he finally stands alone — ahead of Rafael Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer, ahead of every man who ever has swung a racket.
If Djokovic could wait this long to hold this record, he certainly could wait for the half-hour or so it took to straighten out his strokes in the French Open final. And so, after a bit of a shaky start in thick, humid air and under foreboding clouds Sunday, he imposed himself. The opponent at Court Philippe Chatrier, Casper Ruud, never really stood a serious chance after that.
Djokovic earned his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship, breaking a tie with Nadal and moving three in front of the retired Federer, with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Ruud that was not in doubt for most of its 3 hours, 13 minutes.
Djokovic puts this one alongside the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major. He won his very first at the 2008 Australian Open and now possesses a total of 10 trophies from there, seven from Wimbledon and three from the U.S. Open.
“I knew that going into the tournament, going into the match, especially, today, that there is history on the line, but I try to focus my attention and my thoughts into preparing for this match in the best way possible to win, like any other match,” Djokovic said, wearing a red jacket with “23” stitched on the chest. “Of course I would lie if I say that I didn’t think about the finish line that is right there and that one more match is needed to win a trophy — a historic one.”
Also worth noting: He again is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969.
Williams beaten by Swiss teenager: Seven-time major champion Venus Williams lost her first competitive singles match since injuring her hamstring in January, succumbing to 17-year-old Celine Naef 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Libema Open.
Kyrgios loses in Stuttgart: Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.
Maia’s title defense over in Nottingham: Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defense of her Nottingham Open title is over, losing to lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.
Baseball: Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended for one game and fined by MLB for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus.
Basketball: The Raptors introduced Darko Rajakovic as the 10th coach in franchise history.
Football: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was not present for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp. ... The Jets signed former Green Bay safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal.
Hockey: A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. The team announced that Andlauer and his group will purchase 90% of the club from the Melnyk family. The deal is reportedly worth nearly $1 billion. ... The Rangers hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach.
Golf: Commissioner Jay Monahan has told congressional members the PGA Tour was “left on our own” to fend off Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the sport with LIV Golf because of the United States’ geopolitical alliance with the kingdom. Monahan sent the letter to various lawmakers on June 9.
Track and field: Distance runner Faith Kipyegon was given $35,000 and a house by Kenyan President William Ruto as a reward for breaking two world records last week.
Obituary: U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
