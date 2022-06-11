Golf
$4.75M: Schwartzel wins richest event
ST. ALBANS, England — Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.
Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.
Schwartzel collected more prize money from winning the three-day, 54-hole event than he had from the last four years combined. Not that it could match the sense of sporting achievement that he felt after his win at Augusta National in 2011.
“Money is one thing but there you’re playing for prestige, history,” he said. “Winning a major will always top anything you do.”
This hefty pay check has come at a cost to Schwartzel’s career status, having resigned his membership of the PGA Tour to play on the unsanctioned series without a waiver.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could play for that much money in golf,” Schwartzel, who had not won a PGA or European tour event since 2016, told the crowd.
Fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis, who was selected for Stinger by team captain Louis Oosthuizen in the draft, earned $2.875 million by finishing second at Centurion Club.
Kaymer withdraws from U.S. Open: Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open next week citing an injury, after closing with a 69 in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational this week outside London.
Kaymer won the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and earned a 10-year exemption that takes through 2024. He was replaced in the field by David Lingmerth, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier.
Finau shares RBC Canadian Open lead: Tony Finau birdied the final hole for an 8-under 62 and a share of the RBC Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy. McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club.
Two share Champions lead: Thongchai Jaidee shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship. Jimenez shot a 68 at University Ridge to match Thongchai at 10-under 134.
Grant leads Scandinavian Mixed: Linn Grant of Sweden was flying the flag for the women at the Scandinavian Mixed event after producing a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.
After three rounds of a tournament that sees men and women play on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy, Grant is the only female player in the top 16 at Halmstad Golf Club.
Tennis
Krygios says he faced racial abuse in loss
STUTTGART, Germany — Nick Kyrgios said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during a semifinal loss to Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.
The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.
“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?” he wrote on Instagram. “I understand that my behavior isn’t the best all the time — but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’ little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalized. This is messed up.”
Kyrgios was given a point penalty for breaking his racket at the end of the first-set tiebreaker, and then a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second set after he approached the crowd and appeared to ask: “What did you say?” Kyrgios then sat down and did not continue the match until he had spoken with the tournament supervisor.
Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 when he plays second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.
Riske into Nottingham final: Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the Nottingham Open title after winning their semifinal matches.
Riske, the sixth-seeded American, beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match and will look to capture the fourth title of her career. Haddad Maia advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire.
Briefly
Baseball: The Cubs placed pitcher Wade Miley on the IL with a left shoulder strain.
Motor sports: Charles Leclerc won the pole for the fourth consecutive race with a blistering lap around the Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan. ... Alexander Rossi won his first pole in three years at Road America, the site of his last IndyCar Series victory 44 races ago.
Court: A Nevada woman lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Doping: A breakthrough court ruling in the Russian doping saga should lead Olympic sports bodies to revisit evidence for possible disciplinary cases against other athletes, the World Anti-Doping Agency said.
Obituary: Former Dodgers player Steve Sax issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son, Capt. John J. Sax, who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert.
