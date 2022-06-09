Football
California receiver commits to WSU
PULLMAN — One of the most productive receivers in California is headed to Washington State.
Carlos Hernandez, who piled up more receiving yards than all but one player last year in the CIF Southern Section, pledged to WSU, announcing his decision over Twitter. The Monrovia, California, native is the fourth commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023 and the first from outside the state.
A three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, Hernandez chose WSU over offers from Oregon State, Nevada, Fresno State, Utah State and UNLV.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder totaled 1,594 yards — second most in the CIF-SS, which includes nearly 600 schools — and 23 touchdowns on 71 receptions last season for the Monrovia High Wildcats, who finished 10-1.
Hernandez took an official visit to WSU this past weekend and committed to the program before leaving.
Virginia General Assembly abandons stadium bill: The Virginia General Assembly is abandoning for the year legislation intended to lure the NFL’s Washington Commanders to the state, a top lawmaker said.
The legislation offering hefty tax incentives had already been languishing amid a series of controversies involving the team when an assistant coach called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol “a dust-up.”
The remarks made by Jack Del Rio on Wednesday caused several key lawmakers to pull their support, and Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said there were too many pending “issues” for the legislation to proceed.
It could be reintroduced next year, said Saslaw, who has championed the stadium and sponsored one version of the legislation.
Olympics
Russian champion bashes Bach, IOC
Olympic champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene, likely to be banned from defending her three straight world titles next month, lashed out at the leaders of the IOC and World Athletics, and expressed sympathy for her Ukrainian competitors in a heartfelt open letter distributed Thursday.
Lasitskene will likely be kept out of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, because of a World Athletics decision to bar all Russians in wake of the country’s war against Ukraine.
The 29-year-old, who has never lost a major international competition, has been among the few Russians allowed in international events in recent years despite the suspension of the country’s athletics federation due to the long-running doping scandal in that country.
This year, however, World Athletics plans to ban all Russians, barring a late and unexpected end to the war in Ukraine. Shortly after the start of the war, the IOC recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.
Lasitskene’s open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach criticizes his recommendation to ban Russian athletes as a way of protecting them from possible backlash at worldwide events. She argued that keeping Russians out of sports did not stop the war, “but on the contrary, it gave birth to a new one, around and inside the sports, which is impossible to contain.”
“I have no doubts that you don’t have the courage and dignity to lift the sanctions against Russian athletes,” she wrote. “Because in this scenario you would have to admit that all these months the IOC Charter was violated by you, and the statutes of international sports federations was turned from strict documents into worthless papers.”
Court
Hernandez appeals to reinstate suit
NEW YORK — Lawyers for Ángel Hernández claim Major League Baseball manipulated the umpire’s evaluations, renewing the allegation in an attempt to reinstate the racial discrimination lawsuit he lost last year.
Hernandez’s lawyers made the claim in a filing to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, trying to overturn the summary judgment U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted to MLB in March 2021.
The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993. He sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.
Blatter, Platini reiterate innocence: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini strongly reiterated their innocence as the two former soccer leaders were questioned on day two of their criminal trial on charges of defrauding FIFA.
Briefly
Baseball: Gary Sánchez and the Twins agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract. ... Willson Contreras and the Cubs agreed to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. ... Lucas Sims lost to the Reds in salary arbitration.
Soccer: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was voted as men’s player of the year for the second time, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award.
Golf: Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati shot a 7-under 65 and join three men in a tie for the lead at the Scandinavian Mixed event.
Tennis: Wimbledon will offer a record total of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) in player compensation. ... The ATP tour announced reforms that include expansion of five Masters 1000 events and 50-50 profit sharing between players and tournaments starting next year. ... Maria Sakkari recovered from a poor start to beat Rebecca Marino in three sets and reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open. ... Andy Murray defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.
Obituary: George Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, has died due to complications from diabetes. He was 74.
