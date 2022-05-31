Courts
Longtime partner suing former QB Rypien
SPOKANE — The former longtime partner of ex-NFL quarterback Mark Rypien has filed a personal injury lawsuit against him alleging years of physical and emotional abuse.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Danielle Wade filed the lawsuit in Spokane County Superior Court.
The couple have spoken publicly in the past about violence in their home believed to be a consequence of head trauma Rypien experienced during a 14-year NFL career after playing in college at Washington State.
The lawsuit contains new allegations of violence, beginning as early as 2008 and lasting until September 2020.
Mary Schultz, the attorney representing Wade, said the lawsuit acknowledged Rypien’s diagnosis of traumatic brain injury.
“That does not give him license to assault his wife,” Schultz said.
Rypien released a statement through his attorney in response to the allegations in the lawsuit.
“Mr. Rypien categorically and unequivocally condemns domestic violence,” the statement reads. “He had a relationship with Danielle Wade that ended recently.
“During this relationship, Mr. Rypien acknowledged and apologized for actions that were harmful to Ms. Wade for which he is truly sorry,” the statement said. “He has full faith in the judicial system and hopes the parties can reach a just resolution so that they can move forward living their separate lives.”
In June 2019, Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence during an incident at a Spokane intersection. Rypien told the arresting officer he had punched Wade after she’d covered his eyes while driving, the lawsuit said.
A judge dismissed the domestic violence charge against Rypien.
Judge dismisses case against Jeudy: At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail.
Abramovich files lawsuit at EU general court: Roman Abramovich has filed a lawsuit at the EU’s general court against the European Union Council, which imposed sanctions on the former Chelsea owner as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies.
The EU in March included the Russian oligarch on its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Baseball
Twins put Correa on COVID-19 IL
DETROIT — Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive.
Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger.
Anderson out with strained groin: The White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list.
Nationals’ Ross to have Tommy John surgery: Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, clouding his future with Washington in his final year under contract.
Mets demote Smith: The Mets optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season.
Marlins-Rockies postponed: The game between Miami and Colorado was postponed due to rainy weather. It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader.
Football
Saban: ‘I have no problem with Jimbo’
DESTIN, Fla. — Alabama coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his feud with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher on Tuesday as Southeastern Conference leaders gathered for spring meetings at a resort on the Florida Gulf Coast.
“I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong,” Saban said when asked if he had evidence that Texas A&M has been buying players with name, image and likeness compensation deals. “OK, and I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this. I should have never mentioned any individual institutions as I’ve said that before.”
Saban added: “I have no problem with Jimbo. I have no problem with Jimbo at all.”
Briefly
Basketball: Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid had surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger. ... The Cavaliers hired former Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff.
Soccer: Charlotte fired coach Miguel Angel Ramírez just 14 league games into the season. ... Atlanta defender Ronald Hernández will miss three to four months after injuring a knee ligament. ... Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman was approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States.
Hockey: John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team after recent success guiding the men’s development program.
Motor sports: Red Bull Racing said that Sergio Perez signed a two-year extension to remain teammates with reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen through 2024. ... Tony Stewart’s exhibition Superstar Racing Experience signed Camping World as its title sponsor for its second season.
Track and field: British sprinter Reece Prescod became the first European man to break 10 seconds in the 100 meters this season, clocking 9.93 seconds to win the Golden Spike meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.