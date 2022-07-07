Football
Shanahan, Holmgren among Hall semifinalists
CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers and took the Seattle Seahawks to their first, are joined by 27 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask.
The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy “White Shoes” Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes.
The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27.
Snyder, House committee at odds: Dan Snyder’s attorney told the Committee on Oversight and Reform the Washington Commanders’ owner is willing to testify by video conference regarding the investigation into the team’s workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by club executives of women employees.
In a letter sent to the committee and obtained by The Associated Press, attorney Karen Patton Seymour said Snyder is traveling outside the country and available for video testimony July 28 and 29.
Seymour expressed concern because the committee countered with dates that conflict with her travel schedule and Snyder’s.
Baseball
Minors rep asks Congress to restrict antitrust
NEW YORK — The executive director of the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers has recommended that Congress enact legislation nullifying Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption as it applies to minor league players.
Harry Marino on Wednesday asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to pursue a “Minor League Curt Flood Act” in response to a letter from the four-member committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat. The letter sent by the committee on June 28 asked the advocacy group about the effect of baseball’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption on working conditions in the minor leagues.
Applying antitrust law to the employment of minor league players could allow them to seek free agency sooner, strengthening their leverage to ask for better salaries and other working conditions.
Marino’s letter to Congress was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Advocates for Minor Leaguers has pushed in recent years to improve pay, housing and other employment standards for players who generally make between $4,800 and $15,400 annually.
Miami to host World Baseball Classic final: The Miami Marlins will host the semifinals and final of next year’s World Baseball Classic, which will be played for the first time since 2017.
The tournament will start March 8 and end March 21 at loanDepot park, MLB and the players’ association said. The field will expand from 16 teams to 20, with the top two nations from each of four five-team groups advancing from the first round. The top two teams in each quarterfinal group move on to the championship round.
Hockey
Blackhawks trade DeBrincat; Avs acquire goalie
The Chicago Blackhawks became the latest team to make a big splash when they traded winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for the seventh and 39th picks in this year’s draft and a third-rounder in 2024. Long since winning championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015, the rebuilding Blackhawks were expected to move on from DeBrincat, who has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $6.4 million.
DeBrincat, 24, who set career highs with 41 goals, 37 assists and 78 points, goes to Ottawa to join a team on the rise and could soon sign a new deal to keep him there long term.
The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche also made a trade to shore up their goaltending situation and ensure Cup-winning Darcy Kuemper won’t be returning and will instead hit the open market when free agency opens. They acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for third- and fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder next year.
The Avalanche can now pair Georgiev, who needs a new contract as a restricted free agent, with Pavel Francouz as they try to defend their third title in franchise history.
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who won it all back to back in 2016 and ‘17, re-signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 million, six-year contract that carries a $6.1 million annual salary cap hit.
Briefly
World Games: Delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Games open in Alabama featuring more than 3,600 athletes participating in non-Olympic events including sumo wrestling, gymnastics, and martial arts.
Golf: Alex Cejka shot a 6-under 64 for a two-stroke lead at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. ... Cameron Tringale had career-best round of 9-under 61 for had a three-shot lead at the Scottish Open.
Court: Kaitlin Armstrong, the suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local authorities.
Cycling: Tadej Pogacar is back in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning the 220 kilometers (137 miles) sixth stage.
