Tennis
Wimbledon finally finishes first round
WIMBLEDON, England — Let the record reflect that the rain-logged first round of Wimbledon 2023 finally concluded on Thursday, Day 4 of the tournament, 48 hours later than originally planned, when Alexander Zverev finished off his 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer.
Zverev was supposed to start and, naturally, finish, on Tuesday. Instead, he didn’t take the court to play his first point of the fortnight until about 171/2 hours after Novak Djokovic already had made his way into the third round.
For once this week, the sun was out at the All England Club, and the showers were nowhere to be found.
Instead, there was plenty of play, plenty of results — 56 in all — and plenty of drama, perhaps none more than in one much-hyped showdown that did not conclude: Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray vs. two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas was suspended after the third set and will resume Friday. Tsitsipas took the opening set 7-6 (3), but Murray took the next two 7-6 (2), 6-4.
There were tears for Alizé Cornet, who slipped to the turf and hurt her leg at 5-all in the second set of what would become a 6-2, 7-6 (2) loss to defending champion Elena Rybakina.
There were tears for Donna Vekic, too, and she won. She came back from a set and 5-2 down in the second to eliminate 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.
There was realism for Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion who is now 38, coming off years of injuries and operations, and, while he was pleased to defeat Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, knows what comes next: a matchup against Djokovic, who has won seven of his men’s-record 23 major championships at this event.
There was new ground for a group of men who won to reach the third round at the All England Club for the first time: No. 14 seed Lorenzo Musetti, qualifier Maximillian Marterer, Mikael Ymer, Quentin Halys and Roman Safiullin.
Ymer came back from a two-set deficit to knock off No. 9 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Two American men stuck around for the next round by winning: No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open last September, and No. 16 Tommy Paul, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in January.
They were joined in the third round by two American women, No. 4 Jessica Pegula and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
There was familiar disappointment at the grass-court major tournament for Casper Ruud, who was the runner-up at three of the past five majors but lost to British wild-card Liam Broady on Centre Court 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
There was the end of the line for Anett Kontaveit. She was the last player to lose to Serena Williams and said before Wimbledon she would be retiring because of a chronic bad back.
Basketball
Stewart, Collier to start new women’s league
NEW YORK — WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
The new league, which is called Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women’s players playing on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.
The hope is to raise enough funding to pay players roughly what they make during the WNBA season to help offset the money they’d be losing out on by not playing overseas in the offseason. The maximum base salary for WNBA players is just over $230,000.
Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her: San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama said he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.
Wembanyama said he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard while trying to get the attention of Wembanyama.
Briefly
Baseball: Cameraman Pete Stendel has a broken eye socket and is home resting after being hit by a hurried throw at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. ... Guardians Cal Quantrill returned to the IL with shoulder inflammation. ... Marlins Jonathan Davis had surgery on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury. ... White Sox placed Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. ... Astros Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day IL with left oblique discomfort. ... Welington Santana was suspended for 56 games by MLB following a positive test under the minor league drug program.
Motor sports: Formula One expanded the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix but the Brad Pitt-driven entry won’t be racing for the win. The actor was turning laps around the circuit as part of filming for a movie about F1. His adviser and driving coach was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Golf: Brooks Koepka accused LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course, telling Sports Illustrated he has “basically given up on him.” ... Robert MacIntyre led the Made in Himmerland by two shots after an opening 6-under 64.
Cycling: Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar claimed a 10th career stage win, while defending champion Jonas Vingegaard seized the yellow jersey.
Boxing: Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland.
Obituary: Former North Carolina State and Furman coach Dick Sheridan, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 81.
