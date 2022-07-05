Television
Pac-12 accelerates media rights deals
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten.
The Pac-12 announced its board of directors authorized negotiations following a meeting Tuesday morning.
The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door.
UCLA and USC announced last Thursday that they are leaving the conference for the Big Ten in 2024, knocking the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.
The Pac-12 already had the lowest distribution number among Power Five schools, paying its member institutions $19.8 million in 2021, and losing the two Southern California schools would likely drop that number.
Hockey
Kraken hire Briere as goalie coach
Goaltending was a key shortcoming for the Kraken last season, and the team hopes some of that was addressed with Tuesday’s announcement that Steve Briere has been hired to coach the men between the pipes.
Briere, 45, was let go as goaltending coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs last month after seven seasons with that club, two of them working alongside currnt Kraken coach Dave Hakstol when he was also an assistant there.
During his Leafs tenure, Briere coached Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell to seasons in which they made the All-Star Game in 2020 and 2022, respectively. But he also became a popular scapegoat in recent months for the team’s inability to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
“Steve’s body of work speaks for itself,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a team statement. “He has been successful throughout his career and we expect the same in Seattle. He will bring additional value to our coaching staff.”
Briere said in the same statement: “Anytime you have the opportunity to work in the NHL it’s a privilege and I’m beyond excited to get started in Seattle. I would like to thank the Seattle Kraken organization and specifically Ron Francis and Dave Hakstol for believing in me and giving me the chance to help build something special alongside them.”
Before his Leafs tenure, the former minor-league netminder had experience coaching in the junior and college ranks.
Sharks hire Grier as NHL’s first black GM: The San Jose Sharks’ three-month search for a general manager ended with a barrier-breaking hire as the team made longtime NHL forward Mike Grier the first Black GM in league history.
“It means a lot to me,” Grier said at his introductory news conference. “It’s not something I take lightly. I realize there’s a responsibility that comes with the territory. But I’m up for it. How I carry myself and how this organization carries himself, I think we’ll do well and hopefully we’ll leave a footprint and open some doors for people to follow.”
Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons on April 7. Wilson had taken a leave of absence in November with Joe Will serving in the interim role since then.
Penguins sign DeSmith to two-year extension: Pittsburgh is sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team’s No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.
Avalanche bring back Cogliano: The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche re-signed veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal.
Rangers sign Gauthier to extension: The Rangers gave forward Julien Gauthier a one-year contract extension.
Top goalie prospect sent to Russian military base: Philadelphia goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S., is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said.
The agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with The Associated Press amid speculation about Fedotov’s well-being. The situation raised fresh concerns over whether Russian players will be willing or able to join National Hockey League teams that draft them this week as the war in Ukraine continues.
Russia, Belarus ban up held: Appeals by Russia and its ally Belarus against bans from the world ice hockey championship following the invasion of Ukraine were rejected by the international governing body.
The decision “was not a sanction but was a safety policy” and also “the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate,” the International Ice Hockey Federation disciplinary board ruled.
Briefly
Baseball: The Twins placed veteran right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day IL because of left hip tightness.
Basketball: The Suns re-signed Bismack Biyombo after the veteran center gave them a lift off the bench last season.
Football: Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is the latest in a growing list of football players diagnosed with CTE. His family said that researchers found that Thomas, who died in December at age 33, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Court: Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court back home in Australia next month, and a lawyer representing him said the “precise nature of” the allegations “is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or” the 27-year-old professional tennis player.
Cycling: Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France and extended his overall lead after attacking strongly on the day’s final climb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.