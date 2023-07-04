Baseball
Trout has broken wrist, might need surgery
SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.
“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with broken hamate.
“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”
The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
“I kind of knew it wasn’t good. It’s another freak thing,” Trout said. “It’s nothing crazy serious, so obviously I’m going to miss a little bit of time, but it’s not season-ending.”
Mets activate Gott after trade with Mariners: The New York Mets activated Trevor Gott, a day after acquiring the right-hander in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.
Outfielder DJ Stewart also was active for the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after having his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse.
Gott was acquired with right-hander Chris Flexen on Monday for lefty Zach Muckenhirn. Flexen, earning $8 million this season, was immediately designated for assignment after the Mariners did the same thing last week.
Short hops: Marlins Jonathan Davis was carted off the field after bruising his right knee. ... Guardians Josh Naylor is out with tendinitis in his right wrist. ... Rays Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 10-day IL after missing 26 games with a herniated disk. ... Red Sox placed Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation and James Paxton was placed on paternity leave. ... Jorge Lopez was reinstated by the Twins after using his time on the 15-day IL to address his mental health. ... James McCann was activated from the 10-day IL by the Orioles.
Tennis
Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — On a day filled with far more rain drops than drop shots at Wimbledon — light, but persistent, showers prevented the completion, or even start, of dozens of matches — Roger Federer and Andy Murray provided the highlights.
The retired Federer, who won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, was in the front row of the Royal Box, where he sat next to Kate, the Princess of Wales. Federer was saluted with a 11/2-minute standing ovation during a pre-match tribute to his career at Centre Court on Tuesday.
Murray won two of his three Grand Slam titles and one of his two Olympic gold medals on that rather famous patch of grass and — even if those triumphs were long ago; even if he is now 36 with an artificial hip — the locals fondly remember those good times, especially his 2013 championship that made him the first British man in 77 years to win the event. They hope for an attention-grabbing show this fortnight, so Murray got most of the full-throated support that reverberated under the closed roof of the main stadium during a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 victory over wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-Brit first-round match.
20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz put on his usual display of variety and athleticism — he hit one shot by wrapping his racket around his body and swinging from behind his back while on the run, making contact but sending the ball long — while beating the about-to-retire Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.
Because of the wet weather, the only courts where play was allowed after the rain began on Day 2 were the two with retractable roofs, Centre and No. 1. By the end of the day, only eight of 77 scheduled matches had been completed.
Three leading women — defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who is seeded No. 2 — all won, as did the highest-seeded male British player, No. 12 Cam Norrie. But another seeded man from the host country, No. 27 Dan Evans, lost to Quentin Halys of France 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4. In the last of the matches that concluded, No. 29 Tomás Martin Etcheverry finished off a comeback from a two-set deficit to get past Bernabé Zapata Miralles 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.
Briefly
Basketball: The Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Fever for Amanda Zahui B.
Soccer: Spanish club Osasuna was removed from the Europa Conference League by UEFA because former club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago. Osasuna said in a statement it will appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Golf: Sergio Garcia will not play the British Open for the first time since 1997, failing to make it through local final qualifying. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace advanced from their qualifier. They joined Laurie Canter as the only regular roster players from LIV Golf to qualify.
Olympics: Men and women will compete on the same time trial route for the first time during cycling events at next year’s Paris Olympics. The 35 men and 35 women will take on the same 20.1-mile time trial route on July 27 — with the men beginning two hours after the women.
Cycling: Belgian Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint to earn a second straight stage victory at the Tour de Francey, while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains.
