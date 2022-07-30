Baseball
Judge 2nd fastest to 200 career home runs
NEW YORK — Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs with a two-run drive in the second inning for New York against the Royals on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 slugger, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats.
Judge’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games.
Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.
Rockies sign Bard to extension: Colorado closer Daniel Bard signed a two-year contract extension. Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline but his deal keeps him with Colorado through 2024.
Rays acquire Peralta: Tampa Bay acquired outfielder David Peralta from Arizona, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race. The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks.
Cardinals send Sosa to Phillies: St. Louis traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to Philadelphia for left-hander JoJo Romero and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad.
Dodgers acquire Martin from Cubs: The Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstry.
Motor sports
F1 launches campaign against fan abuse
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Formula One and its drivers launched a campaign Saturday to stamp out abusive behavior from fans at races and online.
Abusive behavior from spectators overshadowed the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago and fans — particularly women — used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia.
Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans and team principal Christian Horner agreed that a zero tolerance policy is needed. World champion Max Verstappen told The Associated Press in an interview this week that increased security can help and that F1 and race promoters should do more to address the problem.
“The Formula 1 community has come together to deliver a strong message to ‘Drive Out’ any form of abuse, online and at events, and call for greater respect,” F1 said. “ The video message recognizes that while passion and competition is a very important part of our sport, it can go too far, resulting in fans, journalists, presenters, and drivers receiving abuse both verbally and online ... those that continue to spread abuse and offensive comments are not welcome in our sport.”
The short video clip featured F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and all 20 drivers speaking in a collective message.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who has been vocal in asking F1 to do more, said “we cannot let those who think they can abuse others get away with it.”
Russell takes first F1 pole: George Russell stole the show at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes — on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
Rossi ends 49-race losing streak: Alexander Rossi’s win on the Indy road course didn’t rival his 2016 victory in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. But it did snap a 49-race losing streak and gave him a perfect bookend for his seven seasons with Andretti Autosport.
Rossi’s last victory was at Road America in the 2019 season and the losing streak led him to seek a change of scenery: Rossi will drive for Arrow McLaren SP next season.
Allmendinger remains king of Indy’s road: AJ Allmendinger continued his dominance of NASCAR road course racing and set himself up for a sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a victory in the Xfinity Series.
Allmendinger has won six of the last 11 road course races — nine in his NASCAR career — and his latest victory is his third of the Xfinity season.
Briefly
Football: Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, Washington’s all-time sack leader with 95.5, signed a one-day contract with the Commanders to retire as a member of the organization that drafted him in 2011.
Soccer: Darwin Nunez shaded Erling Haaland in their first matchup by scoring Liverpool’s final goal as they beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.
Golf: Tony Finau shot a 7-under 65 to match Taylor Pendrith at 21-under 195 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. ... Lydia Ko (71) was joined by Celine Boutier (67) at the top of the Women’s Scottish Open leaderboard. ... Sean Crocker’s chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead at the Hero Open.
Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set scare on the way to defeating Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to his seventh career ATP final at the Croatia Open. ... Roberto Bautista Agut cruised past Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Generali Open to claim his 11th ATP title. ... Anastasia Potapova marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0. ... Caroline Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open to advance to her 12th career final, where she’ll face Ana Bogdan.
Sailing: New Zealand skipper Peter Burling won one fleet race and finished second in the other two to take the lead in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Plymouth.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel won his second San Sebastián Classic after he pulled away from the pack on the final climb.
