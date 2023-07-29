Golf
Boutier takes Evian Championship lead
ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Celine Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Evian Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day.
The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.
“I didn’t start that good to be honest. I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then I just had really good chances on the two par-fives, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that,” said Boutier, who had a bogey on the 12th hole in a round of five birdies.
Boutier’s closest challenger is Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67. Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka.
Cejka leads Senior British Open: Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par at Royal Porthcawl.
The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68.
Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second at 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).
Hodges extends 3M Open lead: Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 to extend his lead at the 3M Open to five shots over J.T. Poston (66).
Tony Finau was a shot back of Poston after shooting a 4-under 67 and Aaron Baddeley tied for the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 65 to moved into fourth.
Motor sports
Reddick wins NASCAR pole at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Reddick turned a fast lap and 113.689 mph on the 0.75-mile oval Saturday to win his first pole position of the season and the fifth of his career. The midday session was held in sunshine that pushed the temperature to nearly 100 degrees.
Kyle Busch, the leader among active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, will also start on the front row after qualifying second, with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completing the top five.
Points leader Martin Truex Jr. will start 10th. William Byron who trails Truex by 30 points, will start sixth.
Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint race: Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.
It was Verstappen’s ninth straight win including the two sprint races he has won this season. He collected eight points for the victory and will look to extend his overall lead further in Sunday’s main race as he continues his march to a third straight world title.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in fourth but dropped down to seventh after being given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision when trying to overtake Perez, who scored no points after retiring.
Swimming
Ledecky passes Phelps for most golds
FUKUOKA, Japan — Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday at the world championships to become the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event at worlds. It was also her 16th individual world title, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most golds at worlds.
The 26-year-old American also is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in both the 800 and 1,500.
Ledecky finished with a winning time of 8 minutes, 8.87 seconds in the 800.
The 800 was Ledecky’s second individual gold following her win in the 1,500 free on Tuesday. She also took silver in the 400 free.
Sjoestroem breaks own world record: Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem broke her own world record in the 50-meter freestyle, swimming a time of 23.61 seconds in a semifinal heat. Her previous record was 23.67 set in 2017.
Briefly
Baseball: Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined by MLB for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto. ... Blue Jays put Jordan Romano on 15-day IL with a sore lower back. ... Angels Taylor Ward was hit in the head by a pitch from Blue Jays Alek Manoah. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his left eye, knocking off his batting helmet. ... Cubs activated Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL. ... Phillies designated Navy veteran Noah Song for assignment.
Basketball: The Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health.
Football: Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman left the Falcons’ training camp without taking the field after coming out of retirement and was placed on the exempt/left squad list.
Soccer: Amanda Ilestedt scored two goals in Sweden’s 5-0 win over Italy which sealed its place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup. ... Wendie Renard clinched a 2-1 victory for France over Brazil with a powerful header off a corner kick in the 83rd minute. ... Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 for its first-ever Women’s World Cup win.
Tennis: Arantxa Rus defeated German teenager Noma Noha Akugue 6-0, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Hamburg European Open for her first WTA tour title.
