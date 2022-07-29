Soccer
Sounders get early goal but fall to LAFC
LOS ANGELES — Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela scored in the first half, and Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 Friday night in the home debuts of European superstars Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale.
MLS-leading LAFC (15-4-3) earned its season-best fourth consecutive victory and moved seven points clear of Austin atop the Western Conference during its longest winning streak since 2019.
Seattle scored on an early own-goal by LAFC, but still dropped to 0-5-1 at the Banc during the regular season. The Sounders won the 2019 Western Conference final here.
Ochoa traded to DC: Goalkeeper David Ochoa was traded to D.C. United from Salt Lake for $75,000 in general allocation money.
Austin adds Rigoni: Austin FC announced an agreement with Argentine forward Emiliano Rigoni as a designated player.
Daniels refuses gay pride jersey: North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s NWSL game against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey.
Baseball
Manfred: antitrust exemption stops city switches
NEW YORK — MLB told a Senate committee planning a hearing on the sport’s antitrust exemption that it prevents teams from moving without approval and allows the sport to maintain the minor leagues at a wide level.
In addition, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said many terms of minor leaguers’ employment are determined by the MLB Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement with MLB.
Musgrove, Padres close to deal: All-Star right-hander Joe Musgrove and his hometown Padres are nearing agreement on a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year.
Royals activate Perez: Kansas City activated All-Star catcher Salvador Perez from the injured list a month after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.
Manoah leaves game after being hit by comebacker: Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah left his start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker.
Football
No decision in Watson case this week
The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week.
Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson is not issuing a ruling Friday on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago.
Young won’t play Week 1: Chase Young will not be ready to play Week 1 for the Commanders as he works his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
Wolfe retires: Derek Wolfe retired after signing a one-day deal with the Broncos, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.
Jaguars replace Mevis: A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during practice, the Jaguars waived him and signed Elliott Fry.
Bears’ Patrick injures right hand: Chicago center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury and said there is no timetable for his return.
Jets sign Alexander: Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh after signing a 1-year deal with the Jets.
Basketball
NBA investigating 76ers for tampering
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are being investigated by the NBA for possible tampering in free-agency moves involving James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.
Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal.
ESPN reported there are questions involving Harden and the Sixers having “a handshake agreement in place on a future contract.”
Dreams’ Durr done for season: Atlanta guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery.
Briefly
Hockey: Anaheim signed John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract.
Courts: Under Armour agreed to pay UCLA $67.49 million to resolve a lawsuit filed two years ago.
Motor sports: Grant Enfinger grabbed the lead with four fresh tires after a wild overtime restart and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener.... Felix Rosenqvist continued to fight for his seat in the IndyCar Series with a pole-winning run. ... Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying at Pacific Raceways. Bob Tasca III led in Funny Car and Erica Enders in Pro Stock.
Golf: Taylor Pendrith shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. ... Henrik Stenson made eight birdies in his LIV Golf Invitational debut at Bedminster to share the lead with Patrick Reed. ... Lydia Ko shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes at the Scottish Open. ... American Sean Crocker retained his one-stroke lead at the Hero Open after shooting 6-under 66.
Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz raced past Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open. ... Roberto Bautista Agut reached the Generali Open final. ... Caroline Garcia beat Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinals of the Poland Open. ... Anastasia Potapova upset Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 to reach her third straight WTA semifinal.
