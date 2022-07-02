Basketball
Williamson agrees to 5-year extension
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s lost season to injury and unusual absence from the New Orleans Pelicans during his recovery didn’t stop the club from betting big on their long-term future together.
Williamson agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million extension with New Orleans that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6.
Classified as a maximum rookie extension under the NBA’s labor agreement, the deal sets the stage for the 6-foot-6, 280-pound, high-scoring forward to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently proved it could make the playoffs without him.
ESPN first reported the agreement, citing information provided by Williamson’s agent, Austin Brown.
The move signifies a desire by the 2019 No. 1 overall draft choice out of Duke to see how much his return could help a squad that improved dramatically late last season and made a surprisingly competitive playoff showing.
It is also a show of faith by the Pelicans in the injury-plagued Williamson, who has played a grand total of 85 games in his first three NBA seasons — and missed all of last season with a foot injury.
Garland, Cavaliers reach deal: Darius Garland’s rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.
Cleveland’s All-Star point guard agreed to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press.
Garland’s deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league’s top teams.
The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game’s best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.
Motor sports
Gibbs passes Larson late for Xfinity win
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Ty Gibbs overtook NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime Saturday at Road America for his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season.
The race featured a major wreck that impacted about a third of the 38-car field.
Larson, competing in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2018, was leading when Cole Custer’s brake failure resulted in a late caution flag that produced overtime.
The 19-year-old Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, chased Larson for much of the overtime session, passed him early in the final lap and remained in front the rest of the way for his third career road-course win. Gibbs’ winning margin was 0.858 seconds.
Elliott wins NASCAR pole: Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to defend his win on the Wisconsin road course.
NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds.
Sainz takes pole for British GP: It took 151 attempts for Carlos Sainz to earn his first Formula One pole. Now he’ll chase that elusive first win.
But starting alongside Sainz on the front row Sunday at the British Grand Prix will be defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, a year removed from the crash with Lewis Hamilton that turned their title fight into a bitter rivalry.
O’Ward snags Mid-Ohio pole: The IndyCar championship race faces a major shakeup at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where the top title contenders struggled and Pato O’Ward won the pole to match a series mark set in 1961.
O’Ward became the ninth different pole winner through nine races this season — the first time that’s happened in 61 years — and the Arrow McLaren SP driver now has a shot at the IndyCar points lead.
Briefly
Baseball: Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo are signed through the 2023 season after the Nationals exercised their contract options. ... Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left the game against Tampa Bay after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive. ... Mets ace Jacob deGrom will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday, starting for Class A St. Lucie. ... Cleveland rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day IL with an abdominal issue.
Soccer: United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was loaned to Luton Town by Nottingham Forest for the coming season.
Golf: J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead at the John Deere Classic. ... Adrian Meronk had a one-shot lead at the Irish Open as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the European tour.
Horse racing: Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days.
Cycling: Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line for his first stage win on his debut Tour de France, while Van Aert took the yellow jersey for the first time. ... Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde will spend a night under observation in the hospital after he and another cyclist were hit by a car while training in southern Spain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.