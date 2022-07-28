Hockey
Kraken sign Donato to 1-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken re-signed forward Ryan Donato to a one-year, $1.2 million deal on Wednesday after initially choosing not to offer him a contract as a restricted free agent.
Donato was one of the offensive bright spots during the inaugural season for the Kraken. Donato set career highs across the board in games played (74), goals (16) and assists (15). Donato’s 31 points ranked sixth on the team and his 16 goals were fourth-most for the Kraken.
Donato was also responsible for the first goal in team history in Seattle’s opener against Vegas.
Rangers, Kakko reach deal: The Rangers agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million.
Hurricanes re-sign Bear: The Hurricanes re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract.
Baseball
Blue Jays announce $230M renovation plan
TORONTO — The Blue Jays announced plans Thursday for a $230 million renovation of Rogers Centre, their downtown home since 1989 but said the change will not involve replacing the artificial turf surface with grass.
The renovation, to be undertaken in stages over the next two or three winters, will begin with the team adding raised bullpens in left and right field, adjusting the dimensions and heights of the current outfield wall and adapting outfield seating areas to add bars and patios, as well as a section of bleachers.
Castano hit on head by liner: Miami pitcher Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning against the Reds.
Miami said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised, and a CT scan was normal.
Mets’ Smith goes on IL: Mets reliever Drew Smith was put on the 15-day injured list with a strained lat muscle in his right side.
Marlins’ Meyer faces Tommy John surgery: Miami right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Los Angeles Dr. Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the arthroscopic procedure.
Football
Chiefs signing Dunlap to 1-year contract
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal, giving them an experienced pass rusher opposite Frank Clark and providing first-round pick George Karlaftis with another veteran presence.
Dunlap’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.com that the contract will be worth up to $8 million.
Bucs’ Jensen carted off field: Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice. Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury.
Motor sports
Four-time F1 champion Vettel to retire
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sebastian Vettel considered retiring from Formula One for quite some time before finally announcing Thursday this season will be his last.
The German, who joined Instagram on Wednesday, used the platform one day later to announce he plans to spend more time with his family and work on causes close to his heart.
Vettel won his four F1 titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull, but his last victory was with Ferrari in 2019. His best finish this season with Aston Martin is sixth.
Palou says he will be at McLaren: IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who has contracts signed with two different race teams for 2023 and is being sued by Chip Ganassi Racing, declared: “I will be in the McLaren family next year.”
Newgarden cleared to practice: Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared to practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his collapse after crashing at Iowa.
Briefly
College: Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker signed a five-year extension through 2027.
Court: The FBI has reached out to attorneys representing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and other women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar to begin settlement talks in the $1 billion claim they brought against the federal government. Soccer: UEFA said it is investigating Turkish club Fenerbahçe after its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv. ... Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore will be loaned to Mexico’s Puebla for the rest of the year.
Golf: Hye Jin Choi shot an eight-under 64 to take a one shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open. ... Sean Crocker shot a course-record 9-under 63 to lead by one shot at the Hero Open.
Tennis: Yannick Hanfmann stunned Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the Generali Open semifinals. ... Carlos Alcaraz eased past Norbert Gombos 6-2, 6-3 at the Croatia Open. ... Anett Kontaveit advanced at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova. ... Iga Swiatek extended her clay-court winning streak to 18 matches by defeating Gabriela Lee 6-3, 6-2 at the Poland Open.
Luge: Jayson Terdiman, a two-time Olympian in Luge, was hired as a junior national team coach, USA Luge announced, while also making his retirement from competitive racing official.
Mountain climbing: Two mountain climbers, Australian Matthew Eakin and Canadian Richard Cartier, died last week in northern Pakistan while attempting to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, officials from the two countries said.
