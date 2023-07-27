Golf
Reto takes early Evian Championship lead
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship on Thursday.
The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai.
Reto’s stellar round was perhaps surprising because she has only won one tournament on the LPGA Tour and has never placed higher than 18th at a major championship.
Her only blemish was a bogey on the 11th hole at the Évian Resort Golf Club, which celebrated its 10th anniversary as a major.
American Angel Yin, who mixed seven birdies with four bogeys, was in a group of nine players who are three shots behind Reto after posting a 4-under 67.
Jimenez leads Senior British Open: Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.
Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead.
Football
Burrow carted off field with calf injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.
The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.
Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.
Ramsey to undergo knee surgery: All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly undergo surgery on his left knee and miss the start of the season after being carted off the field at the end of Miami’s practice. Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill.
Hendrickson signs extension: Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season.
Cardinals rework Baker’s contract: Arizona reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus.
Jets to meet with Cook: Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is heading to New York to meet with the new-look Jets this weekend.
Craig, Coughlin, Shanahan advance in HOF consideration: Versatile running back Roger Craig, and two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The selection committees cut down the list of candidates from 31 seniors and 29 coaches and contributors to 12 in each category.
The 12-person committees for each group will meet next month to pick up to three senior candidates among players who last played no later 1998, and one coach and contributor.
Oregon extends Lanning: Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning agreed to a contract extension that will extend his deal through the 2028 season. Lanning’s new deal will pay him a total of $45 million in base salary over six years.
Briefly
Baseball: The Angels acquired right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox for minor leaguers Ky Bush and Edgar Quero. ... The Brewers acquired first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana from the Pirates for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino.
Basketball: Bronny James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after going into cardiac arrest.
Soccer: Asisat Oshoala’s entrance in the 63rd minute with the match tied at 1-1 helped Nigeria to a 3-1 lead within nine minutes. And they hung on for a 3-2 win against Women’s World Cup co-host Australia. ... Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal defeated Vietnam 2-0, a win that ensured Vietnam will not advance to the knockout stage. ... UEFA confirmed Barcelona’s place in the next Champions League though said an investigation into more than $7 million paid to a refereeing official could be reopened if more evidence emerges.
Court: Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit saying school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. The group of survivors and parents says the lawsuit seeks accountability from the university.
Tennis: Frances Tiafoe took part in a clinic at the Junior Tennis Champions Center with dozens of kids after a ceremony to announce the launch of The Frances Tiafoe Fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation, the charitable arm of the sport’s national federation. ... Casper Ruud fought back after being “destroyed” in the first set to beat Cristian Garin at the Hamburg European Open.
Olympics: Ukraine’s government signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes,” a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. ... Long-time Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah was banished by the IOC for three years for influencing an election in Asia this month while self-suspended as a member after his conviction for forgery in 2021.
Mountain climbing: Norwegian Kristin Harila and her Nepali Sherpa Tenjen Sherpa summitted K2 on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range to set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days.
