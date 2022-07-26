Football
Seattle among eight teams in new XFL
The XFL announced the cities that will host teams in its third iteration Sunday.
And the spring football league will again call Seattle and, more specifically, Lumen Field home again.
The league is planning to return on Feb. 18, 2023.
The Seattle Dragons were part of the last reboot of the XFL. They went 1-4 before the season was shut down in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Since then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson headed an effort to buy the league, which will have eight teams: Arlington, Texas; Houston; Orlando; Las Vegas; San Antonio; St. Louis and Washington DC.
The league didn’t announce the mascots, but the Seattle team does have a coach: longtime NFL coach Jim Haslett, who was head coach of the Saints from 2000-05.
Packers extend LaFleur, Gutekunst, Ball: The Green Bay Packers have agreed to contract extensions with coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.
When asked after the Packers’ annual shareholder meeting Monday whether the team had agreed to extensions with LaFleur and Gutekunst, team president/CEO Mark Murphy said he’d prefer to keep those matters “internal.”
“I’ll just say I’m confident not only Matt and Brian but Russ Ball will continue to be Packers employees for years to come,” Murphy said.
Amendola retires: Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring.
Saints add Brown: New Orleans signed veteran NFL running back Malcolm Brown on the eve of their first training camp practice.
Young placed on PUP list: Chase Young is starting Commanders training camp on the PUP list as he works back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
Ward, Conklin on Browns PUP list: Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and starting right tackle Jack Conklin will begin Cleveland’s training camp on the sideline after being placed on the active/PUP lis.
Court
Solo pleads guilty, gets 30-day sentence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.
Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. Her attorney, Chris Clifton, said those two charges were voluntarily dismissed.
A news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said a judge gave Solo, 40, a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days’ credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. The judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of the lab tests. She also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.
Ex-Canucks forward Virtanen found not guilty: A jury found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault after a week of salacious testimony.
Virtanen, 25, wept openly when the verdict was read in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
Men abused by OSU doctor want to revive lawsuits: Attorneys for some of the men who sued Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor argued that a federal appeals court should overturn a judge’s dismissal and let the lawsuits continue toward trial.
Briefly
Baseball: St. Louis put Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Austin Romine on the restricted list. ... The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL with left Achilles tendonitis. ... Minnesota activated Miguel Sanó from the 60-day IL after missing nearly three months with torn meniscus in his left knee. ... Third overall pick Kumar Rocker signed with the Rangers and got a $5.2 million bonus.
Basketball: New Orleans’ second-round draft pick E.J. Liddell had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments. ... The Sparks announced they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage.
College: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talked about the conference being bold and aggressive as college sports goes through a period of sweeping change, and he left the door open for more expansion after adding USC and UCLA.
Hockey: San Jose hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as its new head coach. ... The Devils signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year, $17 million contract extension starting next season.
Motor sports: NASCAR fined Front Row Motorsports crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races for illegal modifications. Michael McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points.
Cycling: Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won’t compete at the Spanish Vuelta next month and will instead be focusing on one-day races until the end of the season.
Radio: The NFL has extended its deal with SiriusXM to broadcast and market the league’s games over North America another five years through the 2027 Super Bowl.
Obituary: James “Skip” Wilson, who led Temple baseball to a pair of College World Series appearances and 1,034 wins in 46 seasons as the program’s head coach, has died. He was 92.
