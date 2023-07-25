Football
Barkley, Giants settle on one-year deal
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and his contract are not going to be a distraction in training camp for the New York Giants.
The two-time Pro Bowl running back and the Giants surprisingly came to an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday as players reported to camp and looked forward to getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll.
Cowboys, Diggs agree on extension: Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed on a $97 million, five-year contract extension.
Purdy cleared for training camp: San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow.
Saints bring back Graham, sign Turner: The Saints announced the one-year contracts for tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Trai Turner.
Falcons re-sign Pruitt: Atlanta re-signed tight end MyCole Pruitt as players reported for training camp.
Miller on PUP list: Bills edge rusher Von Miller will open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Pro Bowl returning to Orlando: The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming back to Orlando. The NFL announced the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.
Harbaugh facing suspension: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules over improper contact with recruits.
Soccer
Colombia beats South Korea without coach
SYDNEY — Colombia won its opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2-0 over South Korea as Las Cafeteras head coach Nelson Abadia served the first of a two-game suspension.
Colombia’s manager since 2017, Abadia received a red card at the end of the 2022 Copa America Femenina final for arguing with a match official. The red card was equivalent to a two-game suspension, which meant Colombia’s first two games in Group H. Abadia will also miss the game against Group H favorite Germany on Sunday.
Linda Caicedo, who at 18 is one of the many teenagers playing in this World Cup, scored in the 39th minute. She’s the tournament’s youngest goal-scorer thus far.
Philippines shocks New Zealand: Philippines made history with its first goal and first win, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand 1-0. Sarina Bolden scored the historic match-winner in the 24th minute.
Switzerland and Norway draw: Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway, which played without striker Ada Hegerberg because of injury.
UEFA punishes Croatia: Croatia’s federation was fined $165,000 by UEFA for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals. UEFA said Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game — a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on Sept. 11.
Briefly
Baseball: The Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024. ... White Sox reinstated Yoan Moncada from the 10-day IL.
Basketball: The Celtics and Jaylen Brown agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million. ... Purdue will open the Maui Invitational against Gonzaga. Tennessee will play Syracuse, Kansas faces host Chaminade and UCLA plays Marquette. ... Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the USC.
College: Sens. Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduced a college sports bill that would require athletes to disclose how much they money make from name, image and likeness deals, regulate collectives and put restrictions on transferring players.
Hockey: Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship, announced “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring. ... The Panthers agreed on a three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen.
Court: A federal judge said that she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league and three of its teams on trial over his claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. ... Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late tight end Aaron Hernandez, is behind bars after a woman close to him told police she was worried he was planning a school shooting. ... Former Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson was sentenced to one year in jail for the sexual assaults of two women in 2020 and 2021.
Golf: Brian Harman delivered a performance so remarkable he hit into only three bunkers all week, led the last 51 holes of the British Open and never gave anyone a chance. He closed with a 1-under 70 and won by six shots.
Tennis: Both defending champions recorded wins at the Hamburg European Open as Lorenzo Musetti beat Elias Ymer in the men’s first round and American Bernarda Pera booked her spot in the women’s quarterfinals.
Swimming: Swimming officials gave World Aquatics president Husain al-Musallam an eight-year mandate to lead them and backed his plan to move the organization’s headquarters to Hungary. ... Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. ... Swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors.
Cycling: Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as the race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Elysees. ... Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation.
Obituary: Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness. He was 98.
