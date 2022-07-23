Golf
Henderson maintains Evian lead
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.
For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.
Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday, too.
Seeking her second major title after the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead on 17-under par — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.
She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.
The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.
So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn’t been in contention this deep into one of women’s golf’s biggest five tournaments for three years.
Two strokes further back on 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.
Two tied atop Senior British Open leaderboard: Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round.
Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles.
Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open’s Claret Jug in 2011.
“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other,” he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”
New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — are tied for third and only one behind.
Webb leads Senior LPGA: Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.
Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club. Sorenstam had a 68.
Guerrier takes Cazoo Classic lead: Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead.
Paul Waring, the No. 586-ranked leader after the first two rounds, shot only 72 and fell out of first place to be replaced by Guerrier, a French player ranked No. 454.
Motor sports
Newgarden continues Iowa dominance
NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden extended the Team Penske dominance at Iowa Speedway, winning the first race of a weekend doubleheader Saturday for his fourth victory at the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule.
Newgarden raced to his series-best fourth victory of the season and moved from fourth to second in the tight IndyCar championship fight. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson finished eighth and had his lead in the standings sliced to 15 points over Newgarden.
Newgarden had been 44 points out of the championship lead going into the race and can make up even more ground when IndyCar completes its doubleheader Sunday.
Smith wins Trucks race: Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway.
Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. He led 49 of 60 laps on the 2½-mile tri-oval track.
Hamlin takes Pocono pole: Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at Pocono Raceway and will lead the field to green Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.
Hamlin went 169.991 mph on the 2½-mile tri-oval track to win his second pole in the last five races and second straight overall for JGR.
Leclerc edges Verstappen in France: Charles Leclerc used help from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat Formula One leader Max Verstappen and take pole position for the French Grand Prix.
Sainz had nothing at stake since he was starting from the back of the grid after multiple engine-part changes, so Ferrari used him to give Leclerc a tow on his two runs.
Briefly
Horse racing: Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher, then held off Bob Baffert’s Taiba to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park.
Tennis: American Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open. ... Lucia Bronzetti reached her first final by rallying past Jasmine Paolini 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Palermo Ladies Open.
Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead and all but guarantee winning cycling’s biggest race. Vingegaard finished the 20th stage in second place, 19 seconds behind winner Wout van Aert.
