Motor sports
Hill survives wild restart for Xfinity win
LONG POND, Pa. — Austin Hill survived a wild restart in the final overtime laps at Pocono Raceway and earned his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday.
Hill won the season opener at Daytona and added two more early season wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix, but hadn’t won over his last 13 races. He seemed like he might have to settle for another solid finish until he caught a break on the final extra two laps.
Josh Berry, needing a win to qualify for the Xfinity playoffs, held the lead until a late wreck brought out the caution. Berry, who won the first two stages went high, slammed into the wall off the restart and wrecked. Hill had enough fuel in the No. 21 Chevrolet to speed away and get the win.
Sam Mayer was second and Chase Elliott finished third. Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.
Newgarden continues oval dominance: Josef Newgarden continued his mastery of the ovals on the IndyCar Series this season with his win in the first race of the weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. It was Newgarden’s third win of the season and his fifth win at Iowa.
Scott McLaughlin finished second. Pato O’Ward was third, and Marcus Ericsson finished fourth.
Byron, Truex Jr. on front row at Pocono: William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will be 1-2 for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. Byron turned a fast lap in the No. 24 Chevrolet of 170.629 mph to take the top spot and Truex joined him on the front row in with a lap of 170.235 in the No. 19 Toyota.
Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took the pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix, his first since Saudi Arabia in December 2021, and ended defending champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole.
F1, Hungary extend deal: Formula One agreed to a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
The new agreement follows an announcement that the Hungaroring will undergo significant development and refurbishment in the coming years, including a new pit building and main grandstand.
Soccer
U.S. women’s match draws over 6 million
LOS ANGELES — The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final.
It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a U.S. women’s group stage match.
Friday’s match averaged 5,261,000 viewers on FOX, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since 2015. FOX and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 6.5 million for the final 15 minutes.
Japan cruises over Zambia: Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals, while Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist, as Japan shut out Zambia 5-0 to open Women’s World Cup play for both sides.
Late goal lifts Denmark: Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0. With time running out in a game of few chances, Vangsgaard rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.
England edges Haiti: A retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in the 29th minute was enough for England to earn three points with a 1-0 win over Haiti. Goalkeeper Kerly Theus stopped Stanway’s first penalty attempt before a VAR review ruled encroachment and gave the England midfielder a second chance.
Briefly
Baseball: Cardinals Willson Contreras left the game with right hip tightness. ... Mets Luis Guillorme injured his calf and was placed on the IL. ... Brewers designated Raimel Tapia for assignment. ... Rangers Corey Seager went on the IL with a sprained right thumb. ... Dansby Swanson was activated from the IL by the Cubs. ... Rangers Adolis Garcia exited after being by a pitch on his right hand.
Football: Florida A&M banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission. ... Jeremiah Collins, an 18-year-old freshman at Austin Peay State University, died Friday in a single-car crash near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tenn.
Horse racing: Geaux Rocket Ride won the $1 million Haskell Stakes, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage by 13/4 lengths at Monmouth Park.
Golf: Patrick Rodgers scored eight points to take the Barracuda Championship lead. ... Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. ... Kiara Romero won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, outlasting Rianne Malixi 1-up in the 36-hole final.
Tennis: Esther Vergeer, a 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame along with Rick Draney, who won 12 singles titles and six in doubles before the Slam era of wheelchair tennis. ... Carlos Alcaraz beat Borna Coric 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-5 in the Hopman Cup. ... Teenager Alex Michelsen beat John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a Hall of Fame Open semifinal. ... Zheng Qinwen will face Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final.
X Games: 13-year-old Australian skateboarding prodigies, Chloe Covell in women’s street and Arisa Trew in women’s vert, won their first gold medals at the X Games, and 10-year-old Canadian Reese Nelson became the youngest medalist with a silver in women’s vert.
Cycling: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard celebrated on the second-to-last day of the Tour de France. Pogacar won the penultimate stage. ... Jacopo Venzo, a 17-year-old Italian, died after crashing during the first stage of a junior race in Austria, organizers and his team said.
