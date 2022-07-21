Football
Jackson donated to pay for funerals
AUSTIN, Texas — Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May, revealing himself as one of the previously anonymous donors who covered costs for families after one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.
Jackson, whose rare success in both the NFL and MLB made him one of the greatest and most marketable athletes of the 1980s and 1990s, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims’ families after the loss of so many children.
“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” said Jackson, a father of three and a grandfather as he nears 60. “It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right.
“I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”
Jackson said he felt a personal connection to the city he’s driven through many times. Uvalde has been a regular stop for a bite to eat or groceries before a long drive farther west to visit a friend’s ranch on hunting trips.
Murray, Cardinals agree to deal: The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season.
ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.
Browns work out QBs: While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they’re prepared for training camp.
A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, who have been on Cleveland’s radar previously, are among the quarterbacks getting a look.
Georgia’s Smart gets 10-year extension: Georgia’s Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season, a 10-year agreement worth more than $110 million that makes him the latest coach to land the type of megadeal that is becoming increasingly common in college football.
Coming off a national championship season, Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031.
Golf
Korda has opening 64 at Evian Champs
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Nelly Korda is just trying to enjoy herself at the Evian Championship after a four-month injury layoff that has given her more perspective about her golf.
Not that she felt so great taking a shot while standing barefoot in a slimy lake.
“I’ve never done anything like that and I must say, it was really gross,” Korda said about her adventure at No. 18 midway through an 7-under 64 that left her a stroke behind first-round leader Ayaka Furue on Thursday in the fourth major of 2022.
The American missed a 12-foot birdie putt at her last hole but still shot her lowest round of the year, continuing her impressive comeback after time out following surgery on a blood clot in her arm.
Day shares Senior Open lead: Playing with a new set of golf clubs after his own ones failed to arrive from the United States, Glen Day never expected to be a contender at the Senior British Open this week.
Imagine his surprise, then, at taking a share of the lead after the first round at Gleneagles. Day converted an 8-foot eagle putt at the par-5 18th at The King’s Course to match Stephen Ames’ bogey-free 6-under 64.
Waring leads Cazoo Classic: Paul Waring tied the course record by shooting 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead at the Cazoo Classic on the European tour.
Briefly
Baseball: Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.
Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city’s Fashion District. They said the new arena, 76 Place, is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.
Hockey: The Penguins avoided arbitration with forward Kasperi Kapanen, re-signing him to a two-year deal. ... Forward Nino Niederreiter signed a two-year, $8 million deal to join the Predators.
Horse racing: The Breeders’ Cup will return to Santa Anita for a record 11th time in 2023. The world championships will mark their 40th anniversary next year on Nov. 3 and 4.
Tennis: The ATP tour canceled all four of its tournaments held in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions. The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off. ... Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. ... French teenager Diane Parry beat second-seeded Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at the Palermo Ladies Open.
Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds. ... Four-time champion Chris Froome pulled out of the race after testing positive for COVID-19.
Television: Prime Video’s crew for “Thursday Night Football” is nearly set, less than two months before its first regular-season game. Kaylee Hartung was hired by Amazon as the sideline reporter while Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.
