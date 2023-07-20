Soccer
New Zealand opens WC with upset win
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup, hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.
A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway’s team hotel and opened fire, killing two people. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout.
There was increased security at Eden Park stadium, where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.
After an opening ceremony that honored New Zealand’s Indigenous heritage, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. Five people were wounded in the attack, including a police officer.
Record Crown watches Australia win: A sea of yellow and green filled Stadium Australia at Sydney Olympic Park, becoming part of the biggest crowd ever for a women’s soccer match in Australia, announced at 75,784. They saw Australia open the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Ireland.
Steph Catley converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute for Australia. Catley sent Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan the wrong way as she calmly finished with her left foot.
College
Senators propose federal oversight of NIL
A bipartisan group of senators announced Thursday they are working on a college sports bill that would create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation for players, establish an entity to oversee enforcement of those rules and fund long-term health care for athletes.
“Our goal is to stabilize college athletics and make sure that our athletes are fairly treated,” said Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) during a conference call with reporters.
Moran and Democrats Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) are proposing the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. It is only a discussion draft at this point, far from even being formally introduced, but notable in that both Democrats and Republicans are involved in trying to address issues that have disrupted college sports and the role of the NCAA.
Colonial Athletic Association changes name: The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association.
The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the change to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina. The league still will be referred to as the CAA and continue to use the same conference logo.
Football
Owners approve sale of Commanders
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris for a record $6.05 billion.
All 32 team owners voted for the sale, which is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports team. After the finance committee approved the agreement with the new ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, a special league meeting was called to consider and vote on it before the 2023 season begins.
Snyder fined $60 million: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs, and he has agreed to pay a $60 million fine.
The NFL released a 23-page report detailing the findings of an independent investigation into Snyder’s conduct just minutes after owners approved the team’s sale.
The investigation was led by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White and conducted by her law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton. The league had pledged to make the findings of the probe public.
Jets trade Mims to Lions: The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Jets also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025.
Addison cited for speeding: Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone.
Briefly
Baseball: Mets placed Starling Marte on the 10-day IL because of migraines. ... Padres Robert Suarez was activated off the 60-day IL.
Court: Connecticut settled a lawsuit filed by former women’s soccer player Noriana Radwan, who lost her scholarship for flashing her middle finger in the direction of a TV camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship in 2014. Under terms of the settlement, Radwan will receive just over $46,000 to cover the cost of her student debt at Hofstra.
Motor sports: Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024.
Cycling: Danish rider Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish at the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard took it easy, sitting comfortably in the main pack as he protected his huge overall lead. ... Belgian allrounder Wout van Aert left the race to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their second child.
Mixed martial arts: One Championship intends to hold four shows in the United States in 2024, with the dates and locations still being finalized.
